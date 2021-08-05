What's new

Professor Baric from the US, received funds from Fort Detrick, developing weaponized Coronavirus since 2008

52051

52051

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
2,146
-9
6,907
Country
China
Location
China
Investigation launched by China show that US professor Baric has successfully developed a weaponized coronavirus in 2008, they even published a research paper about that, in the paper he proudly announced that his team successfully designed, modified and developed a novel coronavirus, adding new capabilities of the virus to allow its to invade human body cell easier, he believe coronavirus, through genetic engineering enabled by his team, offer great military potential:

133230xvutmmtqquz9etq6.jpg


Baric received funds from Fort Detrick, and he has also filed US patent on weaponized coronavirus, together with Fort Detrick (in FreDerick, Mayland) researchers:

133312jwottgau6ftfzu6w.jpg



As for the shutdown of Fort Detrick in Aug 2019, right before the outbreak of COVID-19:

Deadly Germ Research Is Shut Down at Army Lab Over Safety Concerns - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

This was the reason for the close-down of their bio weapon lab:

641.png



To the mod, these are not conspiracy anymore, if you are a police and thats your case, you know there are sufficient circumstantial evidence to obtain a warrant of throughout investigation.

Source (The title of Baric's US patent and research paper are there so you can use any search engine to read the original paper/patents):

实锤来了？震惊！通过美军血液项目，新冠病毒由德特里克堡进入欧洲 (qq.com)
惊人发现！美国科研论文显示2008年已创造出新冠病毒 (sina.cn)

The below is an much earlier twitter, around in the internet since 2020, often dismissed as conspiracy by the US media and our American and American-wannabe friends here:
main-qimg-856d82e99471e0dcb5aa2110a12d82ee.jpg


But if you believe there are certain truth within this, and and coupling with the new information founded by China ministry of science I posed above, then you can clearly see: all piece are together.
 
M

MajesticPug

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2021
101
-4
183
Country
China
Location
United States
This is getting more interesting AND revealing. WHO should ask the US government to stop erasing the raw data of the 2019 July-Oct outbreaks in parts of the US and immdiately investigate Fort Detrick. The US Health Department's blame on e-cigarettes made no sense because at the same time ecig users in Europe did not catch the white-lung disease of the Americans.

At the same time, WHO should also investigate why sewage samples collected by Italy in early 2019 showed the Covid-19 virus. There're more and more indications the outbreaks in Europe originated in the US.

In any case, WHO chief needs to step down immediately. He's just a used condom of Trump and then Biden.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,838
1
2,879
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The idiots follow the government line that this is all conspiracy theory.

Fort Detrick is essentially a germ warfare lab. It weaponises harmless viruses so they can attack humans. The camoflaged phrase is 'Gain of function research'.

There are also many US run labs around the world doing the same thing.
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
897
1
2,591
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
52051 said:
Investigation launched by China show that US professor Baric has successfully developed a weaponized coronavirus in 2008, they even published a research paper about that, in the paper he proudly announced that his team successfully designed, modified and developed a novel coronavirus, adding new capabilities of the virus to allow its to invade human body cell easier, he believe coronavirus, through genetic engineering enabled by his team, offer great military potential:

View attachment 767660

Baric received funds from Fort Detrick, and he has also filed US patent on weaponized coronavirus, together with Fort Detrick (in FreDerick, Mayland) researchers:

View attachment 767661


As for the shutdown of Fort Detrick in Aug 2019, right before the outbreak of COVID-19:

Deadly Germ Research Is Shut Down at Army Lab Over Safety Concerns - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

This was the reason for the close-down of their bio weapon lab:

View attachment 767662


To the mod, these are not conspiracy anymore, if you are a police and thats your case, you know there are sufficient circumstantial evidence to obtain a warrant of throughout investigation.

Source (The title of Baric's US patent and research paper are there so you can use any search engine to read the original paper/patents):

实锤来了？震惊！通过美军血液项目，新冠病毒由德特里克堡进入欧洲 (qq.com)
惊人发现！美国科研论文显示2008年已创造出新冠病毒 (sina.cn)

The below is an much earlier twitter, around in the internet since 2020, often dismissed as conspiracy by the US media and our American and American-wannabe friends here:
View attachment 767663

But if you believe there are certain truth within this, and and coupling with the new information founded by China ministry of science I posed above, then you can clearly see: all piece are together.
Click to expand...
8dae6b55-b93e-4ebc-997e-2dea0e636912.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom