Professor Baric from the US, received funds from Fort Detrick, developing weaponized Coronavirus since 2008

Investigation launched by China show that US professor Baric has successfully developed a weaponized coronavirus in 2008, they even published a research paper about that, in the paper he proudly announced that his team successfully designed, modified and developed a novel coronavirus, adding new capabilities of the virus to allow its to invade human body cell easier, he believe coronavirus, through genetic engineering enabled by his team, offer great military potential:Baric received funds from Fort Detrick, and he has also filed US patent on weaponized coronavirus, together withAs for the shutdown ofin Aug 2019, right before the outbreak of COVID-19:This was the reason for the close-down of their bio weapon lab:To the mod,Source ():The below is an much earlier twitter, around in the internet since 2020, often dismissed as conspiracy by the US media and our American and American-wannabe friends here:But if you believe there are certain truth within this, and and coupling with the new information founded by China ministry of science I posed above, then you can clearly see: all piece are together.