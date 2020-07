The biggest question

Being Punjabi but away from Punjab I couldn’t resist the offer of having Gur-wali-chaye (tea with natural sugar) and so as we were sitting the Subedar asked me a question.



‘Sir, if you have a G-3, MP 5, an AK-47, a revolver, a knife, a Glock and an RPG and your position was under imminent attack which weapon would you choose and why?’



I sipped some tea and considered the options. ‘I think the best choice would be a G-3 or maybe the RPG or a machine gun if I have more range and I could know where I am at and what position is being attacked.’



‘It could be any position, sir ji and you’ve seconds to react before the enemy is upon you. Which would you choose and why?’



‘G-3,’ I said, confidently.



The Subedar scoured at the bag right next to him got out my targets with my name and G-3 written on it. Out of 10 bullets that I had fired I had hit 4 on the target, so it was a 40% accuracy. That had been one of my experiments to gauge my proficiency with the weapons.



‘You’ve a 40% chance of surviving then, sir,’ he said and sipped his tea. ‘I don’t like them. Do you?’



The deadliest weapon



‘Your results with the MP-5 are the best; why didn’t you chose that one, sir?’



‘It gets inaccurate with the range, I suppose.’ I answered being a little embarrassed.



The Subedar smiled, ‘Sir ji, please don’t listen to the critique of men who have not seen war. What if you had cannon with you? It could take out everyone but if you cannot use it then it’s as good as wings are to a fish!’



‘I see,’ I said with genuine interest. ‘I’ve been firing with the MP-5 in the air force a lot or maybe it’s because it’s an easier weapon to handle, that my scores are better there?’



‘No, sir, it’s because you’ve been practicing with it. The weapon that’s the deadliest in the field is the one you’ve the most experience with. It is the one which your hands don’t feel like they’re holding a gun. I would advise, sir, if you don’t mind; don’t try to master the weapon by your mind but by your body. Practice with them and you’d do just fine.’ He finished his tea.



I thanked him for this invaluable lesson and it really stuck with me throughout service.

Click to expand...