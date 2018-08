What is Titanium Sponge?

What is the History of Titanium sponge?

What is known as Kroll process?

What are the applications of Titanium and Titanium sponge?

Due to their high tensile strength to density ratio. high corrosion resistance, fatigue resistance, high crack resistance, and ability to withstand moderately high temperatures without creeping, titanium alloys are used in aircraft, armor plating, naval ships, spacecraft, and missiles.

Titanium can be alloyed with iron, aluminium, vanadium, molybdenum, among other elements, to produce strong lightweight alloys for aerospace (jet engines, missiles, and spacecraft), military, industrial process (chemicals and petro-chemicals, desalination plants, pulp, and paper), automotive, agri-food, orthopedic implants, dental and endodontic instruments and files, dental implants, sporting goods, jewelry, mobile phones, and other applications.

Pigments, additives and coating: About 95% of titanium ore are refined into titanium dioxide (TiO2), an intensely white permanent pigment used in paints, paper, toothpaste, and plastics. It is also used in cement, in gemstones, as an optical opacifier in paper, and a strengthening agent in graphite composite fishing rods and golf clubs.

Titanium sponge is the product in it's purest form and is used as the base of for titanium alloys, billets, ingots, etc.

What are the Benefits of Titanium sponges?

It has a high Resistance to corrosion and also it is Fire and shock resistant.

Titanium sponge is very Light-weight.

It has a Low cost of maintenance.

It is Biocompatible and also Recyclable.

What are the main countries that manufacture Titanium Sponge?