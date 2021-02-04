Production of Sputnik V launched in Serbia Production of Sputnik V launched in Serbia | Official website vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

– The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera “Torlak” announce the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Serbia.Serbia has become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V. Production of Sputnik V in Serbia meets the best vaccine manufacturing standards.The vaccine could be exported to other countries of the region at a later stage. Vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started in Serbia on January 6, 2021.To date Sputnik V has been registered in 60 countries globally with total population of 3 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals. The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.said:“Production of Sputnik V vaccine was successfully launched in Serbia in a short time frame as part of the agreements between RDIF and the Torlak Institute. Serbia became the first European country to start producing the Russian vaccine. Since the beginning of the year, Sputnik V has been actively used to vaccinate the population of the country, and the scale of vaccination may be significantly increased thanks to the launch of local production.”