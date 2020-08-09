Produce of Pakistan, Packed in Israel Becomes Israeli Product

Windjammer
How many markets have you studied.So when they say exports have gone up many fold, they just mean Israel?
Himalayan pink salt was being sold at dirt cheap price to Indian businessmen in Gulf, US & Canada. This probably was bought from some Indian trader in UAE.
Because an Israeli Monk has the final say. It becomes a product when the Monk has blessed it. Before that it's not a consumable product hence the concept of kosher.That's all understandable but how after just getting packed in Israel, it becomes an Israeli product.
Well, not sure about PM's geography but your explanation certainly makes Modi's English more understandable.Because an Israeli Monk has the final say. It becomes a product when the Monk has blessed it. Before that it's not a consumable product hence the concept of kosher.
Unless Himalayas are in Israel or someone has taken the same geography class as PM Niazi, its not that complicated.
Did you miss out the part where it says its a kosher?Well, not sure about PM's geography but your explanation certainly makes Modi's English more understandable.
If just writing Product of Pakistan and then product of Israel in the same sentence makes the item consumable then what is there left for the Monk to play his part.