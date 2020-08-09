What's new

Produce of Pakistan, Packed in Israel Becomes Israeli Product

El Sidd

El Sidd

Windjammer said:
How many markets have you studied.
Of all the charts posted, this one shows the most impressive spike.

Ofcourse i am not going to create a controversy by saying that timeline matches the alleged visit by GoP officials to Tel Aviv and it smells of corruption and people like @Norwegian are involved. That would be unfair and unethical of me to say without any evidence or proof.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Vapnope said:
Himalayan pink salt was being sold at dirt cheap price to Indian businessmen in Gulf, US & Canada. This probably was bought from some Indian trader in UAE.
That's all understandable but how after just getting packed in Israel, it becomes an Israeli product.

kosher.png
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Windjammer said:
That's all understandable but how after just getting packed in Israel, it becomes an Israeli product.

Because an Israeli Monk has the final say. It becomes a product when the Monk has blessed it. Before that it's not a consumable product hence the concept of kosher.

Unless Himalayas are in Israel or someone has taken the same geography class as PM Niazi, its not that complicated.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

El Sidd said:
Because an Israeli Monk has the final say. It becomes a product when the Monk has blessed it. Before that it's not a consumable product hence the concept of kosher.

Unless Himalayas are in Israel or someone has taken the same geography class as PM Niazi, its not that complicated.
Well, not sure about PM's geography but your explanation certainly makes Modi's English more understandable.
If just writing Product of Pakistan and then product of Israel in the same sentence makes the item consumable then what is there left for the Monk to play his part.
 
TNT

TNT

Pakistani officials should die of shame. Utter stupid idiot incompetent morons. We have such a unique gift from Allah and our morons cant even pack salt. Such dumb nations deserve to die of hunger. If we cant even pack salt then what can we do?
Ban all export of raw pink salt and set up companies that directly sell finished product, simple as that. Our bureaucracy are the biggest scumbags and actually enemies of Pakistan. All they care abt is how to get their scum of offsprings a foreign nationality.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Windjammer said:
Well, not sure about PM's geography but your explanation certainly makes Modi's English more understandable.
If just writing Product of Pakistan and then product of Israel in the same sentence makes the item consumable then what is there left for the Monk to play his part.
Did you miss out the part where it says its a kosher?
 
