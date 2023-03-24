What's new

Procure 5th gen fighters off-the-shelf for IAF : Indian Parliamentarians

Observing the incessant delays over the procurement of fighter jets, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has said that the government should not delay the procurement of additional fighter jets. While so many programmes are about taking a leap in India’s manufacturing technology, the focus for IAF remains on the need for next-generation tech-ready combat jets for potential future conflicts. Simply put, the IAF has to fulfil its mandate if such situations arise.​


The procurement of additional fighter jets should not be delayed any further said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence in its report tabled in the House.

“The government should consider buying state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter aircraft over the counter without losing time to keep the force in a comfortable position,” the committee said.

The Committee also asked the government to make a final decision on having a third aircraft carrier, “In no uncertain words, [we] recommend that the Ministry of Defence may take a final decision, chalk out a trajectory and start the planning process for the third aircraft carrier which would eventually enhance India’s maritime capabilities,” the parliamentary panel said in its report on March 21.


The committee also said it found “considerable delay” in the supply of 40 LCA Tejas jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector defence undertaking.

As reported earlier by Financial Express, the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s mega $20 billion Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme is nowhere in sight. Against the fast-depleting squadron of the IAF, the MRFA programme which is about acquiring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, is one such programme that the Indian Armed Forces and the Government are treating as important.

Besides, there are multiple projects underway in India’s aerospace ecosystem. The HAL along with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is working together to build Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Tejas MK2 is another ambitious project which is evolving out of HAL’s Tejas fighter aircraft design. Tejas MK2 is building upon Mark 1A.

While so many programmes are about taking a leap in India’s manufacturing technology, the focus for IAF remains on the need for next-generation tech-ready combat jets for potential future conflicts. Simply put, the IAF has to fulfil its mandate if such situations arise. The IAF’s Perspective Plan looks at it in terms of its combat asset which is broadly defined as 42 squadrons. At present, IAF has 30 squadrons. Further, the IAF is phasing out its remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025, bringing the squadron strength to its lowest.

 
SQ8 said:
So buy the F-35
Click to expand...
They will need a lot more than the F-35. As now Russia has given it in writing as unable to deliver the goods.

edition.cnn.com

Russia can't meet India arms deliveries due to Ukraine war, Indian Air Force says | CNN

Russia is unable to honor its arms delivery commitments to India because of the war in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, placing a potential strain on New Delhi's relationship with its largest defense supplier as Moscow attempts to ramp up weapons production.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
Windjammer said:
They will need a lot more than the F-35. As now Russia has given it in writing as unable to deliver the goods.

edition.cnn.com

Russia can't meet India arms deliveries due to Ukraine war, Indian Air Force says | CNN

Russia is unable to honor its arms delivery commitments to India because of the war in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, placing a potential strain on New Delhi's relationship with its largest defense supplier as Moscow attempts to ramp up weapons production.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
They can afford it - whether they want the underlying conditions that come with it or not is up to them but the US sees India as its Sheriff so they have the opportunity to build a fearsome and overwhelming arsenal with no restrictions right now if they so want.
 
SQ8 said:
They can afford it - whether they want the underlying conditions that come with it or not is up to them but the US sees India as its Sheriff so they have the opportunity to build a fearsome and overwhelming arsenal with no restrictions right now if they so want.
Click to expand...
They are also aware of American sword of sanctions thus have been reluctant to acquire any real lethal arsenal from US with the exception of Apaches.
 
Windjammer said:
They are also aware of American sword of sanctions thus have been reluctant to acquire any real lethal arsenal from US with the exception of Apaches.
Click to expand...
Not happening for them anymore - they are entrenched in the US system - 100k of them poured across the Canadian border illegally recently and will soon outnumber Chinese as key demographic in the US - all of those notwithstanding - the new conflict is US vs China(and Russia) to an extent and India is the key power the US wants to fully keep China in check.
 
Could push India towards f35

But would come with allot of restrictions



Or the Russian checkmate
But that's still in development
 
Go for Chinese J-35.
Or wait for Pakistan to develop our own 5th generation fighter and then we will sell it to you.
 

