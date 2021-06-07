Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Sep 23, 2019
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,890
0
8,231
Country
Location
Sep 23, 2019
#1
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,525
16
32,145
Country
Location
Sep 24, 2019
#2
What's the "surprise" element here???? India produces defense equipment, and they don't work - this statement has ZERO entropy as far as Information Theory is concerned....
Goenitz
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,151
1
4,809
Country
Location
55 minutes ago
#3
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
With Haphazard Equipment Planning, Indian Army Could Be Using Five Different Tank Types Soon
Chakar The Great
Jun 7, 2021
Replies
9
Views
395
Jun 7, 2021
xuxu1457
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Dai Toruko
Jun 24, 2019
Replies
14
Views
3K
54 minutes ago
Goenitz
How does Arjun MBT compare with other battle tanks in the world?
Patriot786b2
Aug 15, 2019
Replies
5
Views
2K
Aug 17, 2019
Patriot786b2
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Sulman Badshah
May 18, 2019
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
53 minutes ago
Goenitz
Is the Indian Military Capable of Executing the Cold Start Doctrine?
Jyotish
Jan 28, 2019
Replies
13
Views
1K
Jan 29, 2019
Trango Towers
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Hungary Lawmakers Pass Law Barring LGBT Content For Minors
Latest: vostok
A moment ago
Europe & Russia
Pakistan Navy Questions Thread
Latest: Akh1112
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Who is the biggest enemies of muslims in the ME ????
Latest: Indos
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
R
China mocks G-7 and west, 'the last supper' redone...India shown as an uninvited stranger
Latest: redtom
3 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
N
Three diplomats at embassy in Riyadh found guilty of ‘misconduct’
Latest: nahtanbob
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Navy Questions Thread
Latest: Akh1112
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Merging the PCG and PMSA
Latest: Falconless
6 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: araz
Today at 12:51 PM
Pakistan Army
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: Sinnerman108
Today at 12:36 PM
Pakistan Air Force
AE 2021, JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafales and Vipers
Latest: Windjammer
Today at 12:36 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
N
Three diplomats at embassy in Riyadh found guilty of ‘misconduct’
Latest: nahtanbob
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Malaysia looks to Pakistan after Indian palm oil controls
Latest: Goenitz
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Should Pakistan take the Bahirs Loyal to them in 1971?
Latest: 313ghazi
22 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Karachi ruined through conspiracy: CJP Gulzar
Latest: AZ1
31 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Shahbaz Sharif is right in a point of view devaluing PKR from 130 to 155-168 had no impact on Export.
Latest: crankthatskunk
44 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Chinese AI fighter pilots are better than humans
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
6 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Latest: Goenitz
54 minutes ago
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 12:36 PM
Air Warfare
US Air Force launches KC-Y tanker competition
Latest: Falconless
Today at 12:18 PM
Air Warfare
Joint military command is the future but India can’t rush into it
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Today at 12:15 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Latest: Goenitz
53 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: SalarHaqq
Today at 1:01 PM
Iranian Defence Forum
Jet engines 100% UAE made
Latest: Incog_nito
Today at 12:42 PM
Arab Defence Forum
Indian Navy News & Discussions
Latest: MirageBlue
Today at 12:39 PM
Indian Defence Forum
Turkey and Uzbekistan sign contract to co-produce 1000 Elder yalcin 4'4 armored vehicles
Latest: Sinnerman108
Today at 12:37 PM
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom