Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?

Who needs arjunk when you have military masterminds like modi who can force their airforce to carry out missions because clouds are impervious to radarWho needs Arjun when you have Amit Shah who can count the dead at balakot.
Who needs Arjun when Hanuman Invisible army is there protect you.
check his play list he made several videos about the faults in Russian tanks.Redeffect a Russian paid vlooger for Russian tanks calls Israels Merkeva a failure as well.
Only Russian tanks are good the rest are all generally described as having severe problems
So you think they are either stupid or corrupt? because having good buying relations with both USA & Israel, those morons have not selected Merkava or M1A1 ... Definitely you know more than your army + ministry of defence right?I do not recommend and I do not buy. Those decisions are for the army to make
Of course, there's severe skewed agenda but unfortunately for you...your army is part of this skewed agenda which is reluctant to order Arjunks but wants 100's of T90'sI do not recommend, I merely point out a skewed agenda
Yeah I know how happy they are to induct Arjunk when it is shoved down their throat by ministry of defenceThey are ordering a batch of Arjuns, along with the T90MSs. Both are not India's future armored solution regardless, both orders are rather stop gaps.
It was then who agreed on a relaxed parameter for the mk1a batch. Whatever the case. The IA have themselves given relaxed parameters or skip failures for the Russians tanks back then.Yeah I know how happy they are to induct Arjunk when it is pushed shoved down their throat by ministry of defence
Thakur! tum daikhna, mery tejas or arjun aen gy, zarur aen gy. Bs sirf 20 saal intzaar kro.Arjun seems to be Tejas of Tank world .
my great Grandkids if they are in Pakistan have to worry about Tejas and ArjunThakur! tum daikhna, mery tejas or arjun aen gy, zarur aen gy. Bs sirf 20 saal intzaar kro.