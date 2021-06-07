What's new

Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?

Daghalodi

Daghalodi

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
4,433
1
4,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Who needs Arjun when you have Amit Shah who can count the dead at balakot.

Who needs Arjun when Hanuman Invisible army is there protect you.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

BANNED
May 29, 2012
16,599
-21
23,257
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Daghalodi said:
Who needs Arjun when you have Amit Shah who can count the dead at balakot.

Who needs Arjun when Hanuman Invisible army is there protect you.
Click to expand...
Who needs arjunk when you have military masterminds like modi who can force their airforce to carry out missions because clouds are impervious to radar
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,542
-19
2,388
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Redeffect a Russian paid vlooger for Russian tanks calls Israels Merkeva a failure as well.
Only Russian tanks are good the rest are all generally described as having severe problems
:toast_sign:
 
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 28, 2017
5,407
-2
4,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Turingsage said:
Redeffect a Russian paid vlooger for Russian tanks calls Israels Merkeva a failure as well.
Only Russian tanks are good the rest are all generally described as having severe problems
:toast_sign:
Click to expand...
check his play list he made several videos about the faults in Russian tanks.
.
.
anyways buy arjun and tejas .
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,801
18
64,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Turingsage said:
I do not recommend and I do not buy. Those decisions are for the army to make
Click to expand...
So you think they are either stupid or corrupt? because having good buying relations with both USA & Israel, those morons have not selected Merkava or M1A1 ... Definitely you know more than your army + ministry of defence right?

Turingsage said:
I do not recommend, I merely point out a skewed agenda
Click to expand...
Of course, there's severe skewed agenda but unfortunately for you...your army is part of this skewed agenda which is reluctant to order Arjunks but wants 100's of T90's
 
Water Car Engineer

Water Car Engineer

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2010
13,341
7
21,974
Country
United States
Location
India
war&peace said:
Of course, there's severe skewed agenda but unfortunately for you...your army is part of this skewed agenda which is reluctant to order Arjunks but wants 100's of T90's
Click to expand...

They are ordering a batch of Arjuns, along with the T90MSs. Both are not India's future armored solution regardless, both orders are rather stop gaps.
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,801
18
64,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Water Car Engineer said:
They are ordering a batch of Arjuns, along with the T90MSs. Both are not India's future armored solution regardless, both orders are rather stop gaps.
Click to expand...
Yeah I know how happy they are to induct Arjunk when it is shoved down their throat by ministry of defence
 
Last edited:
Water Car Engineer

Water Car Engineer

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2010
13,341
7
21,974
Country
United States
Location
India
war&peace said:
Yeah I know how happy they are to induct Arjunk when it is pushed shoved down their throat by ministry of defence
Click to expand...
It was then who agreed on a relaxed parameter for the mk1a batch. Whatever the case. The IA have themselves given relaxed parameters or skip failures for the Russians tanks back then.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
With Haphazard Equipment Planning, Indian Army Could Be Using Five Different Tank Types Soon
Replies
9
Views
395
xuxu1457
xuxu1457
Dai Toruko
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Replies
14
Views
3K
Goenitz
Goenitz
Patriot786b2
How does Arjun MBT compare with other battle tanks in the world?
Replies
5
Views
2K
Patriot786b2
Patriot786b2
Azadkashmir
Problems with Arjun Tank! Worst MBT in the world?
Replies
2
Views
252
Goenitz
Goenitz
Jyotish
Is the Indian Military Capable of Executing the Cold Start Doctrine?
Replies
13
Views
1K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom