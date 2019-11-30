The problem with China's technology is that it's good enough to be indigenous but doesn't make it advanced enough to nip the nuisance of India in it's bud.



India has been harassing China in border disputes for over half a century and superpower China is unable to stop it. The best it could do is make dubious claims of having upper hand in skirmishes.



Upper hand in skirmishes? China is a hyperpower, isn't it? So it should be finishing the problems caused by a third world country quickly once and for all. Instead the problem drags on for many many decades.



- PRTP GWD