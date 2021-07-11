Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags in Peshawar

Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags Videos on social media showed a band of people displaying white flags of the Afghan Taliban, chanting slogans in their favour.

Videos shared on social media showed a band of people on motorcycles displaying white flags of Afghan Taliban and chanting slogans in favour of the militant outfit.Provincial Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told reporters here on Saturday that he had directed the city police chief to investigate the issue.He said the police would act after identifying those shown in the videos.Though the city police was tightlipped about the incident, two officials told Dawn that an FIR of the incident had been registered.“The FIR has been lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act sections,” a police official requesting anonymity said.