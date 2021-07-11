What's new

Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags in Peshawar

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
416
0
593
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The city police have launched an investigation into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags and chanting of slogans in their favour during a funeral procession in Regi area.

Videos shared on social media showed a band of people on motorcycles displaying white flags of Afghan Taliban and chanting slogans in favour of the militant outfit.

Provincial Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told reporters here on Saturday that he had directed the city police chief to investigate the issue.

He said the police would act after identifying those shown in the videos.

Though the city police was tightlipped about the incident, two officials told Dawn that an FIR of the incident had been registered.

“The FIR has been lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act sections,” a police official requesting anonymity said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2021

www.dawn.com

Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags

Videos on social media showed a band of people displaying white flags of the Afghan Taliban, chanting slogans in their favour.
www.dawn.com
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2011
2,292
0
2,047
Country
India
Location
India
Well if India wassent worried then it should now and so should China .
The true Islamic state is coming to Pakistan and it likes to go after Idol worshippers and swine swallowers.:disagree:

Anyway on a serious note , any Pakistani living abroad is A ok ,carry on with the usual false armchair bravado.
The others start packing .:coffee:
 
Last edited:
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
726
0
1,125
Country
United States
Location
United States
yes for DAWN, it is of great concern, but for normal people, nothing to be concerned about. However, keeping vigilance against every group is the responsibility of the government, regardless of their political or religious affiliation.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
678
-1
863
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
hydrabadi_arab said:
PESHAWAR: The city police have launched an investigation into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags and chanting of slogans in their favour during a funeral procession in Regi area.

Videos shared on social media showed a band of people on motorcycles displaying white flags of Afghan Taliban and chanting slogans in favour of the militant outfit.

Provincial Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told reporters here on Saturday that he had directed the city police chief to investigate the issue.

He said the police would act after identifying those shown in the videos.

Though the city police was tightlipped about the incident, two officials told Dawn that an FIR of the incident had been registered.

“The FIR has been lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act sections,” a police official requesting anonymity said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2021

www.dawn.com

Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags

Videos on social media showed a band of people displaying white flags of the Afghan Taliban, chanting slogans in their favour.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
IEA is not a designated terrorist organization in Pakistan not sure how can they use an anti-terrorism act.
 
Hassan Guy

Hassan Guy

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 23, 2016
4,788
-3
5,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Splurgenxs said:
Well if India wassent worried then it should now and so should China .
The true Islamic state is coming to Pakistan and it likes to go after Idol worshippers and swine swallowers.:disagree:

Anyway on a serious note , any Pakistani living abroad is A ok ,carry on with the usual false armchair bravado.
The others start packing .:coffee:
Click to expand...
Do you have any idea how many afghans are in Pakistan, not just in cities like Peshawar.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,771
2
4,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
PESHAWAR: The city police have launched an investigation into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags and chanting of slogans in their favour during a funeral procession in Regi area.

Videos shared on social media showed a band of people on motorcycles displaying white flags of Afghan Taliban and chanting slogans in favour of the militant outfit.

Provincial Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told reporters here on Saturday that he had directed the city police chief to investigate the issue.

He said the police would act after identifying those shown in the videos.

Though the city police was tightlipped about the incident, two officials told Dawn that an FIR of the incident had been registered.

“The FIR has been lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act sections,” a police official requesting anonymity said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2021

www.dawn.com

Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags

Videos on social media showed a band of people displaying white flags of the Afghan Taliban, chanting slogans in their favour.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Dawn and its "anonymous" informants..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom