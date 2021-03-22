Probably the most significant development in Pakistan.

1) To give some perspective not only this is an upgrade in crude processing capacity to produce more finished products ( we import a significant amount of finished products like diesel and petrol which costs us a premium over crude).2) Improved quality of fuels to Euro V standard.3) The most significant part reduction in FO production ( higher value addition in form of petrol and diesel) Normally FO which has to purchased by the government otherwise the refineries would shut down.Combine that with the multi billor petrochemical complex by Engro.India has a highly developed petro chemical industry and it accounts for a considerable portion of their exports. We were just sleeping.