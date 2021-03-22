What's new

Probably the most significant development in Pakistan.

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,400
4
4,513
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475688136965505026



1) To give some perspective not only this is an upgrade in crude processing capacity to produce more finished products ( we import a significant amount of finished products like diesel and petrol which costs us a premium over crude).

2) Improved quality of fuels to Euro V standard.

3) The most significant part reduction in FO production ( higher value addition in form of petrol and diesel) Normally FO which has to purchased by the government otherwise the refineries would shut down.


Combine that with the multi billor petrochemical complex by Engro.

This is the value addition and import substitution we lacked for decades.

India has a highly developed petro chemical industry and it accounts for a considerable portion of their exports. We were just sleeping.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Iran Probably Already Has the Bomb. Here’s What to Do about It
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
ghazi52
Pakistan’s Nuclear Force Structure in 2025
Replies
13
Views
1K
Abid123
Abid123
NOWorNEVER
How China and Pakistan Negotiate - CPEC
Replies
0
Views
633
NOWorNEVER
NOWorNEVER
HAIDER
India, Pakistan may stumble into large-scale war, warns US intel report
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
5K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
waz
Pakistan's next ship after Milgem, Type 054AP. Joint Turkish/Pakistan project
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
6K
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom