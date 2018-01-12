Probably Pakistan's Biggest Need: Charter of Economy

Let me preface this post by stating that I am NOT an economist and I have absolutely no formal training in it (I am an engineer). That being said, I've always had an interest in macroeconomics and have read up a lot on my own time. Of course this in no way makes up fro my lack of training; only justifies why I am interested in this area. For every issue I saw, after asking a series of why, the final answer always was, "it's the economy, stupid."Firstly, it is no secret that Pakistan's economy has mostly been really crap, for lack of a better word. I've always wanted to know why this was and how could one fix it. I always wondered what prevented our leaders from fixing the economy that would benefit them too. I only got nebulous ideas of stability and growth as responses, which although made sense, but were lacking in specifics. However, recently I listened to the following podcast:Yes, it is long but I have never seen a better explanation/summary of Pakistan's economic woes than this before. I know it is hard for us to dedicate an hour in this day and age but one can listen to this on a long drive or while trying to sleep at night. It is absolutely fascinating and made me go, "that makes so much sense!"Secondly, Dr. Javed is from SDPI, which means that all of the material in the video is known to the government. So lack of imagination is clearly not the issue here. The people in charge clearly know what plagues Pakistan's economy.Thirdly, as we can see from the video, the issue is the lack of structural reforms due to each successive government focusing on short-term politically beneficial policies that are catastrophic for Pakistan in the long run. Every government (civil or military) has done this.Now, I can sort of see that there is some realization of the need for long-term strategic planning for economy in the PTI government+military (the deficiencies of which I'm not concerned with for now). Unfortunately, PTI+military does not equal the entire country. What prevents PML-N or PPP coming into power in the next elections and undoing all structural reforms in favor of short-term "growth?" Surely, even PML-N and PPP want a better economy (if only to steal from it for our most enthusiastic PTI supporters). Basically, everyone believes that getting to 5 years is the absolute max and short-term is the way to go. No party plans for two-terms. Notice how successful economies across the world regularly have two-term governments.Therefore, what is needed is a charter of democracy: roughly an agreement by all current and possibly future stakeholders of Pakistan on some key aspects of managing Pakistan's economy. Get economic teams from each political party together and put them in the room with other stakeholders (military, SBP) and ask them to draft some bare minimum everyone can agree to. The opposition parties need to be assured that economic policies under this charter will not be opposed. They need to be educated (if they aren't already) of the unsustainability of the current model. Honestly, pulling all of these people together can only be done by the establishment. Sure, not everyone would like to join at first, but start with those who can. Others will join eventually when they have a fear of missing out.Finally, you will notice that my post is devoid of any specifics. This is intentional as I am trying to learn here. I would welcome discussion on the points raised in the podcast from members more experienced in macroeconomics. I understand that this is a defence forum, but I feel there is too little talk of the actual economic realities and possibilities for Pakistan. I just dream of all the discussions we would be having if we had a half decent economy. Such a shame that we have to compromise so much simply because we have a terrible economy.