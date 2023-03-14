What's new

Probably a First: Islamabad Police Dispatched in Helicopter to Make an Arrest

So Geo News disclose that after Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan on December 12, Islamabad Police was dispatched on Helicopter to arrest Imran Khan in Toheen-e-Magistrate case.

Has anyone ever heard of police being dispatch on helicopter to arrest someone in a political case?



1678770384661.png



www.geo.tv

Islamabad police reach Lahore in 'helicopter to arrest' Imran Khan

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman after he once again missed hearing of 'judge threatening case'
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
And warrants cancelled. Chalo helicopter ki sair hi ho gayi.

But would be interesting to know which heli did they use.

DId they use the AW139 of 6 Sqn under Cabinet Division? If I recall, the UH-1 is no more operational, and only the AW139's are operated. Or did they use Punjab govt heli?
 
What is all this witch hunt on Imran Khan? They know he will beat them in elections..

Imran Khan biggest mistake was taking lightly or underrating his weak opposition at the time cause has he known there dangers he would have acted differently some were warning him but his unrealistic believes in democractic values is unfortunately his down fall he tried to take the noble path excusing it as democractic values
 
Last edited:
And warrants cancelled. Chalo helicopter ki sair hi ho gayi.

But would be interesting to know which heli did they use.

DId they use the AW139 of 6 Sqn under Cabinet Division? If I recall, the UH-1 is no more operational, and only the AW139's are operated. Or did they use Punjab govt heli?
IHC?
 
Islamabad police denied this news yesterday itself but Geo news kept spreading fake news as usual
Word on street is that Geo was fed this news by Na-Maalom Afraad to instill fear in certain undesirable political party. It is similar to tactics when they used to disperse news about weak performance of management team of PTI from 2018 till 2022.

But Geo has not retracted this news yet so ...................... at least Geo proved itself to be a loyal pet to someone in Aabpara.
 

