Probably a First: Islamabad Police Dispatched in a Helicopter to Make an Arrest

So Geo News disclose that after Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan on December 12, Islamabad Police was dispatched on Helicopter to arrest Imran Khan in Toheen-e-Magistrate case.
Has anyone ever heard of police being dispatch on helicopter to arrest someone in a political case?
Islamabad police reach Lahore in 'helicopter to arrest' Imran Khan
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman after he once again missed hearing of 'judge threatening case'
