What's new

Probably a First: Islamabad Police Dispatched in a Helicopter to Make an Arrest

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,719
0
2,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So Geo News disclose that after Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan on December 12, Islamabad Police was dispatched on Helicopter to arrest Imran Khan in Toheen-e-Magistrate case.

Has anyone ever heard of police being dispatch on helicopter to arrest someone in a political case?



1678770384661.png



www.geo.tv

Islamabad police reach Lahore in 'helicopter to arrest' Imran Khan

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman after he once again missed hearing of 'judge threatening case'
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Toshakhana, judge threatening cases
Replies
7
Views
156
AZ1
AZ1
muhammadhafeezmalik
Toshakhana case: Court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant
Replies
7
Views
203
villageidiot
V
ghazi52
LNG reference: Court cancels arrest warrants issued for Abbasi, others for skipping hearing
Replies
1
Views
206
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Imran dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at Lahore residence with court summons
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court
Replies
1
Views
676
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom