Probable Suicidal Attack Against CTD Swat

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

www.geo.tv

8 killed, over 20 injured in 'suicide attack' on Swat CTD police station

DPO Gandapur says two blasts destroy police station building
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv


At least eight policemen were killed and more than 20 people injured in a "suspected suicide attack" at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday, police said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province.

Earlier, District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) said there were two blasts inside the station, which destroyed the building.

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined.

The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. The security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.

Twenty dead bodies recovered till now.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Indeed we come from Allah, and we shall return to him

A very tragic event.
I was wondering at what cost this short stint of relative peace would come at.
 
PDF

PDF

Atleast they are not going after soft targets as commonly as before.

But damn... we need to clear the country of these scums. Police and Miltary need to devise a plan. IBOs are not enough to deter terrorism. Sar se paani guzar jayega phir Aqal aayegi sab ko. Typical lazy attitude and indifference till you are forced. Abb har dafa APS 2014 jesa attack laazmi hai to take proper active action? IBOs ker ke aaraam se so jate hain ye generals.

Thank you Imran Khan and Establishment for bringing our naraaz TTP brothers home!
Great... Politics on this... Just what we all need at the moment... not.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Atleast they are not going after soft targets as commonly as before.
I think this is part of a well thought out plan. They want KP to feel victimized by targeting them exclusively. But want to KP people to hate army and punjab and not the terrorists, so that's why are not targeting civilians.
 
I think this is part of a well thought out plan. They want KP to feel victimized by targeting them exclusively. But want to KP people to hate army and punjab and not the terrorists, so that's why are not targeting civilians.
I disagree. They targeted armed security agencies rather than just kids or civillians. Perhaps they finally trying to fight properly.
I don't think a few attacks like this are enough to hate non KP folks. The army itself is doing the damage to itself pretty well so they don't even need to do anything. Pehle log chumte thay fouj ko abb thooktey hain.

It's sad but the people at top are not that affected with it so it will take a lot of time to sort everything out.
 
M

Mr.JoJI

Thank you Imran Khan and Establishment for bringing our naraaz TTP brothers home!
The one thing out of the many I hate about IK and Army and The rest of the tola. TTP is and was non-negotiable, their whole game is war against Pakistan and it is never going to end. Taliban itself has strategic interest clashes with Pakistan.

Peace is never even an after though here.
 
I think this is part of a well thought out plan. They want KP to feel victimized by targeting them exclusively. But want to KP people to hate army and punjab and not the terrorists, so that's why are not targeting civilians.
Transporting troops and supplies is impossible task given that we are conducting IBO's every month. They have shifted to hit and run strategy, especially priority targets.

We should focus on deep strike inside Afghanistan
 
PakCan

PakCan

Thank you Imran Khan and Establishment for bringing our naraaz TTP brothers home!
What an idiotic response. There is always carrot and stick approach to TTP.
Why was there no attack during PTI? How were TTP crossing border when it is fenced?
Look at Murad Saeed statements not his party affiliation. He has been ringing alarm bells for a while now and our security forces called him a liar.
 
M

maithil

TTP has been targeting Police. Most likely to demoralize them. Police will need strong political backing and support by society in general.
 
G

Gangetic

During IK tenure, there were no terrorism.
Thank you Judiciary for releasing 8000 captured terrorists for committing terrorism again.
Not really. Terror attacks were steadily increasing during IK's tenure, as the shackle breakers took over Afghanistan. Now we have dozens of TTP camps in Afghanistan and an open-border policy just means attacks are inevitable.
 

