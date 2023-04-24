Probable Suicidal Attack Against CTD Swat

villageidiot said: I think this is part of a well thought out plan. They want KP to feel victimized by targeting them exclusively. But want to KP people to hate army and punjab and not the terrorists, so that's why are not targeting civilians. Click to expand...

I disagree. They targeted armed security agencies rather than just kids or civillians. Perhaps they finally trying to fight properly.I don't think a few attacks like this are enough to hate non KP folks. The army itself is doing the damage to itself pretty well so they don't even need to do anything. Pehle log chumte thay fouj ko abb thooktey hain.It's sad but the people at top are not that affected with it so it will take a lot of time to sort everything out.