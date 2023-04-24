Probable Suicidal Attack Against CTD Swat

PanzerKiel
8 killed, over 20 injured in 'suicide attack' on Swat CTD police station
DPO Gandapur says two blasts destroy police station building
www.geo.tv
At least eight policemen were killed and more than 20 people injured in a "suspected suicide attack" at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday, police said.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province.
Earlier, District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) said there were two blasts inside the station, which destroyed the building.
CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined.
The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. The security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.
Twenty dead bodies recovered till now.
