Pakistan must take a strong reaction as hunting down those foot soldiers should be a secondary priority as obviously rockets have smuggled inside our country from abroad. Give Taliban some support so they can bomb the Ghani palace and Kabul airport so we call it quid for pro. If Pakistan response turned out to be weak then Quetta will be the next and that can't be allowed.

Question is we have been given the impression that the border fencing is almost complete so how these things are getting through and then taken all the way to the Gwadar?? Obviously there are some black sheep's in our security personnel which need to be exposed.