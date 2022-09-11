What's new

Pro-Pakistan Ex-US Envoy Robin Raphel calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala

1662923477099.png

  • Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs.
  • PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.
  • Per sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom.
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday had a meeting with ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.

Read more: 'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs. In 2009, she served the State Department as a senior adviser for Pakistan. Until November of 2014, she served as coordinator for non-military assistance to Pakistan.

Read more: Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

According to sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom at the US Embassy in Islamabad on September 8.

Read more: Imran Khan attracts US reaction as he faces terror charges

Geo News tried reaching out to Chaudhry and Senator Waseem for a comment but could not establish contact.
I doubt low level Chinese diplomats and ex-diplomats have this kind of access or influence with Pakistani politicians or “establishment”
 

