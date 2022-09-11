Pro-Pakistan Ex-US Envoy Robin Raphel calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala

Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs.

CIA lobbyist, US ex-envoy Robin Raphel calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday had a meeting with ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad,reported.According to, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs. In 2009, she served the State Department as a senior adviser for Pakistan. Until November of 2014, she served as coordinator for non-military assistance to Pakistan.According to sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom at the US Embassy in Islamabad on September 8.tried reaching out to Chaudhry and Senator Waseem for a comment but could not establish contact.