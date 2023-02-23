Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s supporters attack police in Punjab’s Ajnala

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Armed with swords, guns and sharp weapons, scores of supporters of the self-styled Sikh preacher and pro-Khalistan (sovereign state for Sikhs) propagator Amritpal Singh on Thursday indulged in a scuffle with Punjab police personnel, injuring a few in Amritsar’s Ajnala.
Mr. Amritpal, who recently stated that “Khalistan movement can’t be stopped from flourishing”, had given a call to his supporters to gather at Ajnala to protest against the arrest of his close associate in an alleged kidnapping and theft case. The supporters of Mr. Amritpal, who is head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, broke a police barricade as they clashed with the police personnel near the Ajnala Police Station, and stormed into the police complex in a “show of strength”.
Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh expressed grave concern over the Ajnala incident. “This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” he said, adding that “this incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.”
