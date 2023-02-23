What's new

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s supporters attack police in Punjab’s Ajnala

PTI02_23_2023_000148A.jpg

Armed with swords, guns and sharp weapons, scores of supporters of the self-styled Sikh preacher and pro-Khalistan (sovereign state for Sikhs) propagator Amritpal Singh on Thursday indulged in a scuffle with Punjab police personnel, injuring a few in Amritsar’s Ajnala.


Mr. Amritpal, who recently stated that “Khalistan movement can’t be stopped from flourishing”, had given a call to his supporters to gather at Ajnala to protest against the arrest of his close associate in an alleged kidnapping and theft case. The supporters of Mr. Amritpal, who is head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, broke a police barricade as they clashed with the police personnel near the Ajnala Police Station, and stormed into the police complex in a “show of strength”.


Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh expressed grave concern over the Ajnala incident. “This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” he said, adding that “this incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.”

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh expressed grave concern over the Ajnala incident. “This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” he said, adding that “this incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.”
Khalistanis run a shadow government in Indian Punjab.
 
my advice to both Hindu and SIkh Punjabis

Separatism is bad for you, do not ask for it but don't be a cuck either
- fight Hinduization of the Indian republic cause it won't end well for you- pure Sikhi does not mix well with a Hindu republic
- fight for the rights of Punjab like water issues etc,
- a little less ethno nationalism, dont make it your personality, calm down with your superiority complex
- Stop immigration and stay in Punjab, increase your birthrate so it doesn't get overrun by outsiders

- Hindu Punjabis, don't support Hindutva politics despite the propaganda, it'll hurt you back when all the Hindutava Bihari, UP boys back off nor are they your neighbors, relatives, clansmen etc
- Don't go for this separatist ride to show loyalty or ethno-nationalism, its not good for you or your state at large
- If demand is to be an autonomous republic within India then it'll probably be good for your state...
 
