Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s supporters attack police in Punjab’s Ajnala

my advice to both Hindu and SIkh Punjabis



Separatism is bad for you, do not ask for it but don't be a cuck either

- fight Hinduization of the Indian republic cause it won't end well for you- pure Sikhi does not mix well with a Hindu republic

- fight for the rights of Punjab like water issues etc,

- a little less ethno nationalism, dont make it your personality, calm down with your superiority complex

- Stop immigration and stay in Punjab, increase your birthrate so it doesn't get overrun by outsiders



- Hindu Punjabis, don't support Hindutva politics despite the propaganda, it'll hurt you back when all the Hindutava Bihari, UP boys back off nor are they your neighbors, relatives, clansmen etc

- Don't go for this separatist ride to show loyalty or ethno-nationalism, its not good for you or your state at large

- If demand is to be an autonomous republic within India then it'll probably be good for your state...