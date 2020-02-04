Privileged to be British.

I realised how lucky I was when I went on holiday to Malaysia many years ago. I went via a family trip to Bangladesh. So I was on a plane full of other Bangladeshis. We all made conversation and had an amiable time on the flight.



When we landed I followed everyone out of the plane and arrived at entry control . There were 2 queues, one had an Officer serving 150 or so people, it stretched back about a 100 metres. The other had 1 officer and 3 people in it.



It was chaotic and I didn't understand the queue system, so waited in the long line. After a while one of the guys from our flight says to me - you have a British passport right? I nodded yes, 'you should be in the other queue' he said. For a moment I was delighted at the chance but as I said my goodbyes and walked towards the other line I was hit by a massive sense of shame.



For no reason at all other than my passport, I got to be treated like a different class - by fellow Muslims no less. What must the other BD passengers be feeling seeing this I thought



I saw plainly for the first time the true, unfair nature of the world. But for all the guilt and shame a thanked the almighty that I was on this side of the divide.