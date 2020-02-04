What's new

Privileged to be British.

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,971
186
55,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


1619692727241.png



1619692672552.png
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,238
-1
3,160
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I to am a loyal servant to the Queen aswell 8-)- and I have had my first jab of AstraZeneca and i have the date for my second jab already.

The UK has taken the right approach by putting up real hard cash to finance and back several different vaccines with a view that some might be successful and it was prepared to take the financial losses on those that were not successful.

The UK has put some real skin in the game and made sure that the Astra is sold at cost and not profit ( how many Pfizer vaccines can Pakistan affort at $20 per shot ? )...
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,504
0
1,788
Leaving the EU was a blessing for the UK. Definitely helped them fight Corona virus.

Not sure if it was the best economic decision.

But for sake of combating the Coronavirus , leaving EU was a blessing in disguise.

Best of luck to the UK.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
560
1
809
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


View attachment 738499


View attachment 738498
Click to expand...
Same here. It's been quite a blessing, and makes you feel and appreciate the hard decisions UK Government has taken to get us this far. Long may this continue - God save the Queen.
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,393
-2
1,980
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
I realised how lucky I was when I went on holiday to Malaysia many years ago. I went via a family trip to Bangladesh. So I was on a plane full of other Bangladeshis. We all made conversation and had an amiable time on the flight.

When we landed I followed everyone out of the plane and arrived at entry control . There were 2 queues, one had an Officer serving 150 or so people, it stretched back about a 100 metres. The other had 1 officer and 3 people in it.

It was chaotic and I didn't understand the queue system, so waited in the long line. After a while one of the guys from our flight says to me - you have a British passport right? I nodded yes, 'you should be in the other queue' he said. For a moment I was delighted at the chance but as I said my goodbyes and walked towards the other line I was hit by a massive sense of shame.

For no reason at all other than my passport, I got to be treated like a different class - by fellow Muslims no less. What must the other BD passengers be feeling seeing this I thought

I saw plainly for the first time the true, unfair nature of the world. But for all the guilt and shame a thanked the almighty that I was on this side of the divide.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
560
1
809
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ali_Baba said:
I to am a loyal servant to the Queen aswell 8-)- and I have had my first jab of AstraZeneca and i have the date for my second jab already.

The UK has taken the right approach by putting up real hard cash to finance and back several different vaccines with a view that some might be successful and it was prepared to take the financial losses on those that were not successful.

The UK has put some real skin in the game and made sure that the Astra is sold at cost and not profit ( how many Pfizer vaccines can Pakistan affort at $20 per shot ? )...
Click to expand...
This has been the main reason behind the blood clot saga that was triggered to undermine this vaccine,
The lobby groups in EU and other EEC countries went into overdrive - why would you not spend a few millions making sure AstraZeneca plants were producing to capacity rather than spend inflated prices to Pfizer and Moderna.

The French obsession with Sanofi was a disaster as well. All done to earn more money - which has comically backfired in their faces. The EU lawsuit against AstraZeneca would be final nail in coffin for these EU officials.

All in all, a good outcome of some shrewd decision making. The current government deserves the plaudits for this - which is why I don't mind if the Buffon has spent nearly £200k on his flat.
 
Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
5,166
61
14,142
Country
France
Location
France
The start of the vaccination campaign has been slow and chaotic in the EU it's true,but we are now catching up.

In France nearly 23% have already a first vaccine dose. Injections now average 500K a day. (556.379 yesterday)

Infections as well as patients in hospital and ICU are decreasing. We are soon out of lockdown. (Pretty much nobody respects it anyway here)
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,142
43
26,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


View attachment 738499


View attachment 738498
Click to expand...
Chotay chotay log choti choti khushiyan......Glad to see a loyal brown servant of the queen.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,370
-3
1,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


View attachment 738499


View attachment 738498
Click to expand...
hahahhaha :-) very good. Things are not that bad here in Pakistan. We are also getting vaccines, But so far only 40+
Most people come for vaccine without registration and arguing with medical staff and causing delay for other people registered and given dates for vaccination. But this behavior is what makes us different we are pakistani in end :pakistan:

hehehehe 🤭🤭
 
Y

yuba

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2010
756
0
619
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


View attachment 738499


View attachment 738498
Click to expand...
I live in states but i also have buisness in UK i tell british how lucky they are to have NHS . I could not have jab when i was meant to becuse of cold. Since then i have recieved a letter to book in and also text message does make me feel lucky and it is something of pride to see how this country cares for its people
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,153
-50
1,012
Country
India
Location
India
Indus Pakistan said:
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.

Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.

So a salute is in order.

@waz


View attachment 738499


View attachment 738498
Click to expand...
Vaccines are giving a lot of people heart attacks by blood clotting. You better be under monitoring.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,971
186
55,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Maarkhoor said:
Glad to see a loyal brown servant of the queen.
Click to expand...
Well we all are "loyal servants" of something. You are a loyal servant of a state often led by the most corrupt rascals you can find like Nawaz Sharif or Zardari. They give you nothing but plunder the money to live life of like kings in London. So both of us are loyal to kings or queens living in London. But mine at least gives me plenty of oppportunities. And pay my respects to your queen in the waiting Maryam Sharif. Have some money ready for her as she will need to buy more apartments in London.

1619883314006.png


Capt. Karnage said:
Vaccines are giving a lot of people heart attacks by blood clotting. You better be under monitoring.
Click to expand...
They do but statistically the figures are minuscle. More chance of having a car accident and being killed.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,142
43
26,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
Well we all are "loyal servants" of something. You are a loyal servant of a state often led by the most corrupt rascals you can find like Nawaz Sharif or Zardari. They give you nothing but plunder the money to live life of like kings in London. So both of us are loyal to kings or queens living in London. But mine at least gives me plenty of oppportunities. And pay my respects to your queen in the waiting Maryam Sharif. Have some money ready for her as she will need to buy more apartments in London.
Click to expand...
She is not Queen but a daughter of my corrupt servant of the state of Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Areesh
10 Privileges that PTM Enjoys but Not TLP
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
3K
M. Sarmad
M. Sarmad
khansaheeb
The British royal family has turned a blind eye to its racist past
Replies
9
Views
330
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
onebyone
How China’s digital currency will thwart US dollar trap and help the world
Replies
4
Views
529
Han Patriot
H
A
A military is only for war-Pervez Hoodboy
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
Psychic
Psychic
K
The war that defined modern India
Replies
0
Views
152
KedarT
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom