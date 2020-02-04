Privileged to be British.

Indus Pakistan
Today I got my second Pfizher Biontec jab and thus have my full protection and that medicine can provide. My wife, both my parents also have their second jabs done. Even my children aged 21,23 have had their first jabs done. It was quite easy for them because my wife told the doctor they help out with care of my elderly parents which qualified them for the jab. Only my younger kids at 14 do not have a jab because the vaccines have not been certified for children.
Looking at the terrible news coming out of India and things not looking good in Pakistan either it really brought home how we are privilged in being British. This feeling is made even more conspicious by the fact that even rest of the West is lagging behind. Only tiny or micro-states or city states like Israel etc have done better.
So a salute is in order.
@waz
