Privatizing the Iran-Pakistan , gas Line

private Group

Considering Pakistan itself has a reluctance to complete the Gas line between Iran-Pakistan, may be Pakistan should allow Private Business consortium (China/Pakistan/Turkey) to take up completion of the Gas lineon Share % profit basisand put the shares of the company in Pakistan Stock Exchangewill ensure , it becomes a Private Business matter between Businessman and IranThis will ensure if Pakistan does not wants to proceed at state level may be at a Public ground level , the project can complete and in end it does helps the people attain cheap gas from Iran , and reduces deforestation as many people in Rural Balohistan cook with tree chopped , or burned