Privatizing the Iran-Pakistan , gas Line

Considering Pakistan itself has a reluctance to complete the Gas line between Iran-Pakistan, may be Pakistan should allow Private Business consortium (China/Pakistan/Turkey) to take up completion of the Gas line on Share % profit basis
and put the shares of the company in Pakistan Stock Exchange
A private Group will ensure , it becomes a Private Business matter between Businessman and Iran
This will ensure if Pakistan does not wants to proceed at state level may be at a Public ground level , the project can complete and in end it does helps the people attain cheap gas from Iran , and reduces deforestation as many people in Rural Balohistan cook with tree chopped , or burned
