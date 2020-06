I am just giving my generalized opinion here. The problem with state-owned companies/industries like the Pakistan Steel Mills, PTV, PIA, Pakistan Railways, etc, is that the successive governments have failed to expand their businesses & at the same time have been filling them up with employees based on political favouritism. The end result is inefficiency, low to no profit, and an overflowing influx of employees. There are only three options to fix the problem. Two of them lead to the same solution = downsize.



1. Don't privatise but downsize.

2. Privatise & the new ownership downsizes.



3. Shutdown: Everyone loses their jobs.

