Private sector players promising shuttered BJMC mills a new lease on life

DalalErMaNodi

Platinum Jute Mills in Khulna, one of the plants run by state-run BJMC, lies empty. The photo was taken recently.


The government is considering giving priority to leasing out state-owned jute mills to the private sector so that production could resume within a short time, according to officials of the textiles and jute ministry and industry stakeholders.

The development comes after the ministry found a greater response from private millers in taking on the 25 mills shuttered last month instead of the other options it had floated, including public-private partnerships (PPP).

Some millers said the PPP process was time-consuming and complex and they lacked the knowledge and experience to operate under the system.

The views came in the first two meetings of the 13-member committee headed by Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi held on 23 July and 5 August.

Some participants suggested declaring the machinery to be scrap while some recommended dividing the mills into three categories to be leased out, modernised and brought under the PPP.


Proposals were also placed for handing over some mills to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, according to minutes of the meetings.

The government formed the panel on 16 July to recommend measures to modernise the production system of jute goods in light of the present and future market prospects and to restart the plants under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC).

The panel comprises the executive chairman of BIDA; secretaries to finance, commerce, industries and textiles ministries; a director-general at the Prime Minister's Office; and presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) and the Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association.

The government closed down all 25 jute mills that employed 24,886 permanent workers and a large number of casual workers from 1 July to bring an end to continuing losses resulting from the use of decades-old machinery, corruption, mismanagement and operational costs higher than those in the private sector.

Since the closure, the government has been maintaining that it would give the factories, which were nationalised in 1972, a new lease on life either under the PPP, government-to-government initiatives, joint venture or on lease.

Initially, the committee decided not to sell the lands of the closed jute mills for any other purpose, according to minutes of the first meeting.

In its second meeting, the committee decided to "consider leasing out mills as an effective and useful method to restart mills within a short time" by keeping the government's ownership on land and other properties.

It also decided to consider other options based on circumstances.

As per the decision, BJMC also offered scope for interested investors to visit the shuttered plants such that they could see the condition of the factories and other properties.

Some 24 interested investors visited the mills located in Chattogram, Khulna and Dhaka divisions. The deadline for visiting the mills ended on 20 July.

BJMC Chairman Md Abdur Rouf, however, said interested investors would be able to visit factories if they want. On the method of the handover, he declined to comment.

Mohammad Abul Kalam, member secretary of the committee, said leasing those out was an option.

"All the options are on the table. We have not decided on anything yet," he added.

The investors would not be interested in taking rent of the mills for short periods, said Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, chairman of BJMA.

As the government says it will not sell the land, no other option will be feasible other than a long-term lease, he said, adding that the government understands that the lease format would be easier to jumpstart production at the mills at the earliest.

He favoured giving out leases for 99 to 100 years as banks will not provide finance to those not on a long-term lease.

As the mills had been established a long time ago, many pieces of machinery had become old and their capacities had eroded, said Patwari, who has visited some of the mills adjacent to Dhaka.

"As the machinery is old, new owners will have to start anew,"

The panel also decided to determine the recovery value of the machinery and divide mills into three categories depending on the condition of the machinery, said Patwari, also a member of the committee.

Aameir Alihussain, managing director of steelmaker BSRM, said they wanted to explore the potential for investment in the state jute mills.

"We are interested subject to due diligence," he said, while urging the authorities for making all the information available, give time and ensure clarity.


DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi said:
If jute was privatised or put into public private partnership.


More on this, 22 state owned jute mills that ran losses for decades, were heavily subsided, sold goods at losses and killed profits of private jute mills have been shut.

A very good decision, in my humble opinion. These mills sold goods at below market prices as they were subsidized and this ate into the profits of the private jute mills that aren't subsidized and ran many of them out of business.

I have read that private jute mills in Bangladesh, don't even utilize 60% of their installed looms due to this.

But now that the government has shut these state owned jute mills down, I see revival of the Bangladeshi jute industry.


Take a look at adamjee jute mills it had 20k workers when it was shut down in early 2000s and then when it reopened under PPP years later, it turned profitable and employed from than 4 times more people than before.


So one can imagine what happens, if the government makes the right decision and let's the private sector in and revitalises those 22 jute mills.


Add to this, that private jute mills will now start utilizing all their installed looms, I sense that in a few years time, we will be back to full efficiency and jute exports will hopefully take off.


So, private jute mills using all their looms (70% of which sit idle now), reform in the industry as state owned jute mills are no longer cheating by selling products at less than production value thereby helping the private jute mills and hopefully, when the state owned jute mills reopen later this decade, they are managed via public private partnership.


We are staring at the Revival of the jute industry of Bangladesh, exciting times come ahead, if the government makes the right moves and they already have made one right move.


Sorry if the post looks nonsensical or cluttered, I intend for it to be informative but it's 5 am and I had a long night. Please feel free to correct me, if wrong.


@Bilal9 you keeping up all with this ? Interested to know your opinion, do you think the jute industry is set to see a golden phase once again ?
Looks like I was right, the government is taking the right steps, I was just talking about this a few months ago.

@Michael Corleone I told you, this was bound to happen.




JUTE is making a come back baby.
 
Michael Corleone

DalalErMaNodi said:
Looks like I was right, the government is taking the right steps, I was just talking about this a few months ago.

@Michael Corleone I told you, this was bound to happen.




JUTE is making a come back baby.
Lol let the owners upgrade the components and sort out leasing then we can seriously talk about this. I don’t think lease owners will be willing to forgo the machineries once lease period runs out
 
Bilal9

Adamjee Jute Mills area was turned into special export zone. The same could happen in several larger Jute mills.

We need to be able to change with the times.
 
