What's new

Private Sector Credit, Growth, & Lazy Banking

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,894
-6
3,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Private Sector Credit, Growth, & Lazy Banking



Namoos Zaheer is a Senior Financial Sector Specialist and leads the World Bank’s financial sector development initiatives in Pakistan. She has led the World Bank’s efforts in developing the housing finance market in Pakistan, including through the establishment of the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company. She also leads the Financial Inclusion Project which focuses on access to micro-finance and the promotion of SME finance. Her other areas of engagement are capital market development, digital finance and overall financial sector stability. Prior to this, Namoos worked in financial services in London.

00:00 Introduction
01:10 Why does credit matter?
06:00 Why don’t banks lend to small business?
12:00 Credit risk with the sovereign
17:20 Central bank’s role
22:00 Fiscal deficits and monetary policy
27:40 How to enhance access to credit
37:00 The role of incentives
43:00 Reading recommendations
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

M
Global banks stop trade credit for oil imports by Pakistani firms
2
Replies
15
Views
637
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sainthood 101
  • Article
Hasty growth in housing finance
Replies
4
Views
363
Samlee
Samlee
Dalit
Stocks plunge more than 1,000 points on concerns over Budget 2022-23
Replies
2
Views
215
Olympus81
O
M
heading towards another petrol crisis?
Replies
0
Views
329
maithil
M
R
World Bank: Pakistan Reduced Poverty and Grew Economy During COVID19 Pandemic
Replies
2
Views
338
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom