Private schools play tricks to get summer vacation fee

A school admin says parents have to pay fees at any cost

The lady on behalf of the school administration also made it clear not to visit the school for collecting result if I failed to submit cash with the school’s branch manager,

have to pay school fees at any cost.

private schools circulated fake news in a section of press that the high court has announced its verdict in their favour.

“I am afraid that the institutions meant to teach morality and make our generations law abiding citizens do not themselves own any moral obligation.”

nable to follow laws of the land then what would be the situation in ordinary street schools?