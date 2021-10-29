What's new

Private Nuisance - Suggestions Needed Badly

Assalamualaikum everyone

So one of my dearly friend is facing an issue by one of the neighbors. He moved house and the apartment he moved into one of the neighbors parks two cars. And because of this he has to park car way out the way. To make it simple the union is non existent. Can he go to court specially when the offender is giving ultimatum like tappar hai to park kar k dikhao. Please suggest what route he can take or should take.

Do our courts really entertain such cases or would it be a waste?
 
Assalamualaikum everyone

So one of my dearly friend is facing an issue by one of the neighbors. He moved house and the apartment he moved into one of the neighbors parks two cars. And because of this he has to park car way out the way. To make it simple the union is non existent. Can he go to court specially when the offender is giving ultimatum like tappar hai to park kar k dikhao. Please suggest what route he can take or should take.

Do our courts really entertain such cases or would it be a waste?
wa alaykum.

ask him to put parking clause in his rental agreement so that the owner would be responsible for catering to the nuisance.
 
