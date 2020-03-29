Prisoners of War 1971: What happened to Pakistani soldiers in Indian custody

سنہ 1971 کی جنگ ہتھیار ڈالنے کے معاہدے اور بنگلہ دیش کے قیام پر ختم ہوئی تو تینوں ملکوں کے جنگی کیمپ قیدیوں سے بھر گئے۔ سب سے بڑی تعدادپاکستانی فوج کے جنگی قیدیوں کی تھی جنھیں انڈین کیمپوں میں رکھا گیا۔ سنہ 1974 میں شملہ معاہدے کے بعد یہ انڈیا کی قید سے آزاد ہوئے۔بی بی سی اردو سے انڈین فوج کے زیر انتظام کیمپ نمبر 95 کے قیدی میجر (ریٹائرڈ) صابر حسین نے بات کی۔ جبکہ جنگ کے زخمی اور قیدی بننے والے میجر (ریٹائرڈ) نعیم احمد کی بیٹی نے اپنے والد کی تکلیف کی روداد سنائی ہے۔When the 1971 war ended with the surrender agreement and the establishment of Bangladesh, the war camps of the three countries were filled with prisoners. The largest number of POWs were held in Indian camps. He was released from Indian captivity in 1974 after the Simla Agreement.Hussain, a prisoner of Indian Army-run Camp No. 95, spoke to BBC Urdu. Meanwhile, the daughter of Major (retd) Naeem Ahmed, who was injured and became a prisoner of war, has narrated the story of her father's distress.