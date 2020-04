Dr. Zahid Husain Sir is recommending this as an interim and temporary thing. Tough times call for tough measures. I am not an economist so couldn't tell you in depth, how this would work (expansion of liquidity) and help. But I trust his judgment and expertise.



Another thing long overdue (even before the Covid-19 thing came along) is devaluation of currency. India and Pakistan did this last year (against the dollar) to save their low value-addition industries like apparel.



We did not.



Given the current emergency situation, we must move on this immediately.



The only negativity coming from this (which is why the govt. hesitated) is that capital equipment and infra purchases for large power, civil engg. and factory equipment will become more expensive. But FDI will probably remain unaffected as long as it is in foreign currency. But again, I'm no economist, so take my opinion with a grain of salt...

