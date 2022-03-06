Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

truthseeker2010
Dec 7, 2010
I just went through the video and i would call it literally a masterpiece condensed into a 45min brilliant animation. The video gives you is something that every student of IR and international affairs should see and learn. It’s incredible how Ray Dalio can simplify quite complex concepts and explain 500 years of history in 45 minutes. Than connect the dots on what's happening currently with US.
Although he's an american and was reluctant to clearly say US is in the final phase of decline but from his video anybody can recognize it.
Highly recommended, specially to Mr @Mangus Ortus Novem
