Principal Of Private School Booked Under Religious Hate Laws For Upholding Uniform, Not Allowing Hijab

Raj-Hindustani said: Religious things should keep outside from such institutes alike educations.



There is a reason for school uniform, it means all students are equal.... Doesn't matter belongs to which religion or community, rich or poor..

I completely agree with you. It is essential to ensure that educational institutions and students are not influenced by religion in a way that leads to the degradation of our society's humanity. Unfortunately, religion is being weaponized, particularly in our region, and that is a deeply concerning phenomenon.