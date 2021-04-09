What's new

Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces

K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,079
2
1,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
www.bbc.com

Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years, had recently spent time in hospital with an infection.
www.bbc.com
Click to expand...
Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Published2 minutes ago
Share
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921.
His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.
His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.




Condolences to her Majesty the Queen

K
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

waz
Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
2
Replies
18
Views
44
Deltadart
Deltadart

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom