Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years, had recently spent time in hospital with an infection. Click to expand...

Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces

Published2 minutes agoShareThe prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921.His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.Condolences to her Majesty the Queen