/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Feb 7, 2017.

Page 1 of 8
  1. Feb 7, 2017 #1
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,535
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://zeenews.india.com/india/isi-...ain-derailment-arrested-in-nepal_1974337.html

    prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
    By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 12:54

    Kathmandu: A special team of the Nepal Police has arrested one of the key suspects of a train derailment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which took place last year.

    Pakistan's snooping agency Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) Dubai-based agent Shamshul Huda is also a known operative of fake Indian currency and has a network in Nepal.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday confirmed Huda's arrest.

    Huda was arrested along with three others as soon as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Pashupati Upadhyaya.

    "We have heard that Huda is wanted in a railway accident that took place in Kanpur last year killing 150 people," Upadhyaya said.

    "Nepal Police will also work in close coordination with the Indian Police for Huda's alleged involvement in criminal activities in India," he said.

    The three others arrested are identified as Brij Kishor Giri, Ashish Singh, and Umesh Kumar Kurmi, all from Kalaiya district in southern Nepal.

    The police have brought Huda and three other accused criminals to Nepal from Dubai in coordination with the Interpol, Upadhyaya told PTI.

    Huda is the mastermind of a twin murder in Bara district of Nepal, the police said.

    Huda has links with international criminal groups and he has been involved in a number of criminal activities in Nepal and India, Upadhyaya said.

    A case has already been registered against him in Bara District Court, he added.

    Meanwhile, a senior NIA official told news agency IANS on the condition of anonymity that the agency is in touch with the Nepalese authority to seek access for his questioning.

    Notably, the NIA is investigating the role of ISI in the derailment of Indore-Patna Express train on November 20 last year in Kanpur in which 150 people lost their lives. The agency is also probing into the train derailments in Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar's Ghorasahan case in which an IED was found near a rail track.

    The Bihar Police had earlier arrested three suspected criminals -- Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel, and Mukesh Yadav -- in connection with the case and had claimed that ISI had conspired to carry out a spate of train derailments in India.

    During interrogation, the Bihar Police said that the three accused confessed to receiving Rs 3 lakh from Nepal citizen Brajesh Giri, who is allegedly connected with the ISI, for planting the bomb on rail tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1 last year to cause an accident. The tragedy was, however, averted.

    The police said Paswan revealed during interrogation that the money was routed through Shamshul Huda to carry out the derailments.

    (With Agency inputs)


    First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:14
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Feb 8, 2017 #2
    WarFariX

    WarFariX FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,523
    Joined:
    Oct 11, 2016
    Ratings:
    +4 / 1,488 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    cant believe zeenews took shit from defence 360 and posted it...R.I.P indian media
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Feb 8, 2017 #3
    Praise Kek

    Praise Kek BANNED

    Messages:
    191
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 152 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    No proof of sabotage in Kanpur derailment, says panel
    NEW DELHI: JANUARY 30, 2017 00:03 IST
    Somesh Jha
    THE HINDU
    Preliminary findings rule out subversive act in Kanpur, says Railway Commission
    The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has not found any evidence of sabotage in the November 20 derailment of the Indore-Rajendranagar Express.
    The Commission has identified ‘carriage and wagon defects’ as the prime reason for the accident, which resulted in the most number of casualties in a train accident in over a decade. Over 140 people died in the accident. The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the accident.
    Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the possibility of sabotage in six train accidents, including the derailment of the Patna-bound Indore-Rajendranagar Express near Kanpur on November 20.
    While the Bihar Police claimed to have arrested a few people who could have been linked to the possible sabotage of the Indore-Rajendranagar Express, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Javeed Ahmed told The Hindu earlier this week that there was no evidence on the ground to corroborate the sabotage charge.
    The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Eastern Circle) P.K. Acharya has submitted the preliminary report on the accident to Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety S. Nayak. The CRS is under the administrative control of the Civil Aviation Ministry.
    “The report holds overaged coaches, carriage and wagon defects, and wheel alignment issues, as the primary reason behind the derailment. The report, however, does not suspect sabotage,” a CRS official said on condition of anonymity.
    In his letter, Mr. Prabhu had told the Home Minister that the Bihar police had “unearthed a conspiracy to train some persons to tamper with the track to cause derailments and [their] possible involvement” in the Kanpur accident in November.
    The Bihar police had arrested Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav for allegedly planting a powerful Improved Explosive Device (IED) on a track in Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1.
    The police said Paswan had claimed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was involved in the Kanpur rail accident.
     
  4. Feb 8, 2017 #4
    rott

    rott SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,770
    Joined:
    May 3, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,198 / -8
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Lol... These circus medias.
    They jump and then try to judge the distance. :laugh:
     
  5. Feb 9, 2017 #5
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,535
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    [​IMG]

    In one of the worst rail accidents in the country, about 150 people were killed in the incident. | Photo Credit: Rajeeb Bhatt

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...or-plotting-train-attacks/article17209933.ece

    Police officers in Nepal have confirmed that businessman Shamshul Hoda, who was arrested on Saturday in Kathmandu, was involved in an aborted attempt at setting off a train accident in Ghorasahan and a low intensity explosion at Nakardehi, both in Bihar.

    However, they are dismissive of other claims by Indian agencies of Mr. Hoda’s links to other recent train derailments and that he was working on behalf of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    Mr. Hoda was arrested in the Nepal capital on his return from Dubai.

    Superintendent of Police, Nepal, Arun Kumar Kushwaha told The Hindu, “Hoda, who was in Dubai for two-three years, was wanted in a double murder case here. He was acting on the instructions of a person named Shafi in Dubai but he is not saying if Shafi worked for Pakistan’s ISI. We have no proof so far that Hoda was working for ISI.”

    Last month, based on information obtained during the interrogation of three persons by the Nepal police, Bihar police arrested Moti Paswan, Uma Shanker Patel and Mukesh Yadav. The trio claimed that they had planted a powerful bomb, packed in pressure cooker, on the railway track in Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1 on the instructions of the ISI. The IED was defused by the police. Paswan also allegedly told the police that the ISI was involved in the Kanpur train accident on November 20 and that he and two others had travelled to the accident site to place the IED.

    However, Uttar Pradesh DGP Javeed Ahmed had earlier told The Hindu that the claims of the three accused from Bihar could not be corroborated and that preliminary investigations by U.P. police did not find any trace of explosives on the tracks.

    On being asked about the claims made by the Bihar Police that Pakistan’s ISI was involved in the recent train accidents, Mr. Kushwaha said, “I do not know how they are making these claims. They must have done their own investigations but Hoda has said he did not know about the affiliation of the group or outfit for which Shafi was working.” Mr. Hoda has emerged as a key catch for the NIA, which is probing the “terror” angle in the Kanpur train accident and in the January 21 derailment at Kuneru which left 41 dead.
     
  6. Feb 10, 2017 #6
    livingdead

    livingdead ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    22,963
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2011
    Ratings:
    +6 / 21,580 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I doubt it was sabotage.. they just nabbed an operative and put a few crimes on his name.
     
  7. Feb 11, 2017 #7
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,535
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    [​IMG]

    Suspected ISI agent Shamsul Hoda is an accused in the accident of Patna-Indore Express which claimed 148 lives near Kanpur Dehat (HT file photo)

    http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...y-for-india/story-6fus0f4jCSiw0LrOWvkgPL.html


    The Indian government may face hurdles in extraditing Shamshul Hoda, suspected handler of Pakistan spy agency ISI, from Nepal due to certain clauses in the treaty between the two countries.

    A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said non-mention of terror activities in the extradition treaty signed with Nepal in 1963 was the first major hurdle.

    Under the treaty, extradition shall not take place if the person, whose extradition is sought by one of the governments, has already been tried and discharged or punished, or is still under trial in the territory of the other for the crime for which the extradition is demanded.

    Hoda has been arrested in a case involving the murder of Arun Ram and Dipak Ram —linked to an attempt to blast a railway track at Ghorasahan in Bihar’s East Champaran district in October 2016 — as well as the train derailment in Kanpur on November 21, 2016, which claimed 148 lives.

    Sources said there was a legal complication, even though Hoda was under scanner of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Kanpur train derailment and Ghorasahan incident.

    “Hoda’s arrest in Nepal in the twin murder case has complicated matters further as Article 7 of the treaty specifies that the extradition the person facing trial in any crime may be deferred until the conclusion of the trial. This clause may be used by the suspected ISI agent to escape extradition,” said the officer.

    The Indian investigating agencies claimed Hoda’s arrest would help in unravelling three recent cases: The failed attempt to detonate IED on railway tracks in East Champaran as well as suspected sabotage angle behind dearailment of Indore-Patna Express and Kuneru-Hirakhand Express.

    Nepal police clarified that Hoda had been arrested for the twin murder in Bara district of Himalayan nation. Nepal police were closely working with their Indian counterparts to find any link of the accused with the ISI, especially in connection with terror related incidents.

    Hoda is believed to have stayed in Malaysia from 2001 to 2013 and in UAE for one-and-a-half years. “While staying in Dubai, Hoda managed to establish connection with criminals of several countries, including UAE, Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Nepal,” said the officer.

    Bara superintendent of police Narendra Prashad Upreti said Hoda had mobilised his aides Brij Kishor Giri alias Baba to blast Raxaul-Sitamarhi track near Ghorasahan. “The attempt failed although the instruction was to cause big damages,” he added.

    He said that the first arrest in the case was of Mojahir Ansari of Kalaiya in Bara. That made it easier for police to nab others working under instructions from Hoda. “Our investigation has shown that Hoda is the mastermind behind the twin murder. After we found the bodies of Arun and Dipak in a jungle, we suspected the case to be sensitive and prioritised the investigation,” Upreti added.

    Meanwhile, NIA sources said Hoda had links with three accused earlier arrested by intelligence agencies from East Champaran.
     
  8. Feb 24, 2017 #8
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,535
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...es-nepal-businessman-hoda/article17362975.ece
    Probe into alleged conspiracy behind six train accidents
    A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday questioned Nepalese businessman, Shamshul Hoda, alleged to be a prime suspect in recruiting Indians to plant explosives at railway tracks at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

    A two-member NIA team visited Nepal and quizzed Hoda, who was arrested at the Kathmandu international airport on his return from Dubai on February 2 in connection with a double murder.

    A source said that while Hoda admitted that he was asked by a Pakistani man identified as Shafi Sheikh to plant explosives on railway tracks in Ghorasahan and Nakardehi, both in Bihar, he did not admit to planting explosives at Pukhrayan, near Kanpur, and at Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh.

    Over 140 people died when the Indore-Patna Express derailed at Pukhrayan on November 20 last year and 41 persons were killed when the Jagadalpur-Bhuvanesewar Hirakhund Express derailed at Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh on January 21.

    While an IED, packed in a pressure cooker, which was planted at Ghorasahan on October 1 was defused, a low intensity explosion took place at Nakardehi without inflicting any damage.

    ‘No role in derailments’

    “Hoda admits to knowing of a plan to plant IEDs at Ghorasahan and Nakardehi, both close to Nepal border, but feigned ignorance over Kanpur and Kuneru accidents. He said that Shafi Sheikh, whom he met in Dubai had only asked him to conduct a spectacular incident in India and send him newspaper clippings as a proof,” said a source.

    The NIA is yet to complete its investigations into three rail accidents — Ghorasan, Kanpur and Kuneru incidents.

    As reported earlier, Nepal police have been sceptical of claims by Indian agencies on Hoda’s links to the train derailments at Kanpur and Andhra Pradesh.

    The probe was handed over to the NIA after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleging sabotage in at least six train accidents.

    Nepal police had told The Hindu that they were not sure of Indian agencies’ claims that Hoda was working on ISI’s behalf but they confirmed that the accused regularly met a Pakistani person Shafi Sheikh in Dubai.

    He told the Nepal police that he went to Karachi seven-months back were he met three other people.

    “Hoda has admitted his role in Ghorasan and Nakardehi incidents. When the explosion in Nakardehi did not cause any damage, he ordered the killing of two Nepalese men hired to do the job. Nepal police arrested three men- Braj Kishore Giri, Mojahir Ansari and Shambhu alias Laddu after an encounter and on the basis of their disclosure three others- Moti Paswan, Uma Shanker Patel and Mukesh Yadav were arrested by Bihar police. It was Paswan who told Bihar police that they had planted the bomb at Ghorasan at ISI’s instance, he also went on to add that ISI was behind the Kanpur train accidents. We are still verifying his claims,” said the source.

    Hoda has been arrested for his role in the double murder case.

    Paswan, the main accused arrested by Bihar Police had said that he and two others had travelled to Kanpur to place the IED.

    U.P DGP Javeed Ahmed had earlier told The Hindu that the claims of the accused could not be corroborated and the preliminary investigations conducted by U.P police did not find any trace of explosive at the tracks.

    Last week, NIA arrested another person identified as Ranjay Shah for allegedly assembling the bomb at Ghorasan.
     
  9. Feb 25, 2017 #9
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,535
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/598041/kanpur-train-accident-conspiracy-across.html
    Gonda (UP), Feb 24, 2017, (PTI)

    The Kanpur train tragedy in which 150 people were killed, was a "conspiracy" and the perpetrators carried it out "sitting across the border" in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said.

    Addressing an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh' Gonda district, which is close to the Indo-Nepal border, he touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the findings showed it was a "conspiracy".

    "The Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border... Gonda is adjoining Nepal," he said.

    "If the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda," Modi asked people as he exhorted them to vote for the BJP.

    "Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism, only then we can do anything good for Gonda," he said.

    "There should not be any mistake in this election... be it the SP or the BSP, not a single seat should go to them... 100 per cent seats should be won by the BJP," the Prime Minister said.

    Nepalese national Shamshul Hoda, an alleged ISI agent and the prime suspect in the Kanpur train tragedy, was arrested on February 7 in Kathmandu after being deported from Dubai, Nepal police had said.

    After the November train tragedy, at least 62 passengers were injured on December 28 when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district.
     
  10. Feb 25, 2017 #10
    ABCharlie

    ABCharlie FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    417
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 556 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Why would ISI derail a train? Makes no statement whatsoever.
     
  11. Feb 25, 2017 #11
    Laozi

    Laozi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,759
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,322 / -16
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Why would RAW finance blast in any Pakistani city ? and your answer would be " That's what they do "
     
  12. Feb 25, 2017 #12
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,247
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 4,070 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Kindly answer who was culprit in Samjhota express ?and your answer will be "Who does it "
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Feb 25, 2017 #13
    ABCharlie

    ABCharlie FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    417
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 556 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Blasts make statement. Shootings make statement. Train derailment?
     
  14. Feb 25, 2017 #14
    Laozi

    Laozi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,759
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,322 / -16
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Any sabotage in India is by ISI and All sabotages, terrorist activities, suicide bombings etc. in Pakistan
    are the handiwork of RAW

    Train derailment that has taken more than 150 innocent lives, if it happens to be a Terrorist act then it is one of the most deadliest attack on India
     
  15. Feb 25, 2017 #15
    PlugnPlay

    PlugnPlay BANNED

    Messages:
    598
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 517 / -16
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Same statement as a blast, Putting pressure on the GoI to "Talk" "peace" with pakistan :sick:
     
Page 1 of 8
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)