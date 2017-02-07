prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal

Suspected ISI agent Shamsul Hoda is an accused in the accident of Patna-Indore Express which claimed 148 lives near Kanpur Dehat (HT file photo)

“Hoda’s arrest in Nepal in the twin murder case has complicated matters further as Article 7 of the treaty specifies that the extradition the person facing trial in any crime may be deferred until the conclusion of the trial. This clause may be used by the suspected ISI agent to escape extradition,” said the officer.

The Indian investigating agencies claimed Hoda’s arrest would help in unravelling three recent cases: The failed attempt to detonate IED on railway tracks in East Champaran as well as suspected sabotage angle behind dearailment of Indore-Patna Express and Kuneru-Hirakhand Express.

Nepal police were closely working with their Indian counterparts to find any link of the accused with the ISI, especially in connection with terror related incidents.