Prime Minister's Visit To China Very Important For The Country: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Friday said that the Prime Minister's first visit to China is very important as number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would be signed between the two friendly countries.ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2018 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Friday said that the Prime Minister 's first visit to China is very important as number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would be signed between the two friendly countries.Talking to media outside the Parliament House, she said that more investment will come to the country which would bring stability in our economy. The Minister said that. She said that the interest of the country is top priority for the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI ). She said that the Prime Minister 's China visit would be very successful and will further strengthen close bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.