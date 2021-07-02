What's new

PRIME MINISTER'S KAMYAB JAWAN SCHEME

PRIME MINISTER'S KAMYAB JAWAN SCHEME | The Bank of Khyber

www.bok.com.pk www.bok.com.pk

(Bank of Khyber Pakistan)

National Level Information Portal

Kamyab Jawan

kamyabjawan.gov.pk kamyabjawan.gov.pk




PRIME MINISTER’S KAMYAB JAWAN SCHEME
Eligibility Criteria:
  • All men/women holding CNIC, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential are eligible. For IT/ E-Commerce related businesses, the lower age limit will be 18 years.
  • Small enterprises (startups and existing businesses) as per the definition of SBP and owned by youth as per the above-mentioned age brackets are also eligible.
For IT/E-Commerce related businesses, at least matriculation or equivalent education will be required.
Focus on Women:
  • 25% of the loans will go to women borrowers.
Loan size:
Size of the loan is segregated into three tiers, as under:
  • Tier 1 (T1) loans- from Rs 100,000 to Rs. 1 million.
  • Tier 2 (T2) loans- Above Rs 1 million and up to Rs 10 million.
  • Tier 3 (T3) loans-Above Rs 10 million and up to Rs 25 million
Loan type:
  • Long term loan for Machinery and Equipment / Working capital loan/ Running Finance, and Leasing of Business on wheels on 2/3/4 wheel locally manufactured vehicles.
Loan Tenor:
  • Up to 8 years.
Grace Period:
  • Grace period of up to one year (subject to the size and nature of the business/loan)..
Debt to Equity ratio:
For New Businesses:
  • T1 - 90:10.
  • T2 & 3 - 80: 20.
For Existing Businesses:
  • Nil for all tiers.
The Borrower’s contribution of equity would be in the form of cash or immovable property and will be required after approval of the loan.
Security Requirements:
Security arrangements will be as under:
  • T1 loans: Clean; however only personal guarantee of the borrower.
  • T2 & T3 loans: As per bank’s own credit.
Pricing:
Pricing for Working Capital & Term Loans:
ProductCustomer Pricing
Tier 13%
Tier 24%
Tier 35%
Application Form:
  • The Form would be both in English and Urdu and require minimum essential information with simple format available on Government provided Kamyab Jawan portal.
  • The processing time will not exceed 30 days and will be stated clearly in the application form. Non-refundable form processing fee will be Rs. 100/- Inclusive of NADRA online CNIC verification fee.

1638456239770.png



1638456290049.png



1638456320216.png
 
Panjab receives award for Kamyab Jawan Program

1638456521589.png

www.khaleejtimes.com

Bank of Punjab receives award for Kamyab Jawan Program

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan confers the award for the bank's far-reaching initiatives
www.khaleejtimes.com


Imran Khan at the 'Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021' held at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad on November 24.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship scheme (KJ YES) is a flagship programme of the Government of Pakistan. Currently, 21 banks are the executing agencies for this programme and BOP has maintained its pole position under KJ yes for two consecutive years — the top performing bank in 2020 followed by the top bank award in 2021. As on October 31, BOP has disbursed rupees six billions under this scheme involving more than 5,000 households resulting in creation of more than 15,000 job opportunities through focus on diversity and market penetration.


Under this programme, BOP has ensured transparency and meritocracy by processing all applications through a scorecard-based digitalised processing system. Loans have been disbursed to youth from all walks of life including farmers, urban communities and special segments such as women, transgenders and differently-abled people.

It is pertinent to mention here that BOP is also the leading bank in the industry which has disbursed over rupees 2.7 billion under Tier 1 of the scheme where loans up to rupees one million are disbursed against personal guarantee of the borrower, playing its integral role in financial inclusion of the un-banked/under-banked. Focusing on the agriculture sector, bank has disbursed rupees 661 million for financing of over 600 tractors, rupees 1.3 billion to 1,300 individuals for dairy farming. Working towards women empowerment, rupees 630 million have been disbursed to over 700 females under this scheme

The bank considers that there is a significant potential in KJ yes and have entered into alliances with a number of corporate entities as well as multi-laterals including trade bodies, chambers and government. Entities for financing under the scheme. BOP’s recognition as top bank bears testimony towards the bank’s seriousness towards this important objective of the government and State Bank of Pakistan.
 
Use 25 Lakh to buy machinery or Teach your Self "Skills based Trade"
  • 10 years to pay back the Loan

Start Business
> Shop or Store
> Any business idea which generates money and income
> Grow of small Agricultural Operation (Crops or Animal)

Example of Skills based trade
> Electrical Work
> Mechanical Repairs Work
> Yard Beautification
> Plumbing
> Home painting
 
