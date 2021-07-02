AZADPAKISTAN2009
(Bank of Khyber Pakistan)
National Level Information Portal
PRIME MINISTER’S KAMYAB JAWAN SCHEME
Eligibility Criteria:
- All men/women holding CNIC, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential are eligible. For IT/ E-Commerce related businesses, the lower age limit will be 18 years.
- Small enterprises (startups and existing businesses) as per the definition of SBP and owned by youth as per the above-mentioned age brackets are also eligible.
Focus on Women:
- 25% of the loans will go to women borrowers.
Size of the loan is segregated into three tiers, as under:
- Tier 1 (T1) loans- from Rs 100,000 to Rs. 1 million.
- Tier 2 (T2) loans- Above Rs 1 million and up to Rs 10 million.
- Tier 3 (T3) loans-Above Rs 10 million and up to Rs 25 million
- Long term loan for Machinery and Equipment / Working capital loan/ Running Finance, and Leasing of Business on wheels on 2/3/4 wheel locally manufactured vehicles.
- Up to 8 years.
- Grace period of up to one year (subject to the size and nature of the business/loan)..
For New Businesses:
- T1 - 90:10.
- T2 & 3 - 80: 20.
- Nil for all tiers.
Security Requirements:
Security arrangements will be as under:
- T1 loans: Clean; however only personal guarantee of the borrower.
- T2 & T3 loans: As per bank’s own credit.
Pricing for Working Capital & Term Loans:
|Product
|Customer Pricing
|Tier 1
|3%
|Tier 2
|4%
|Tier 3
|5%
- The Form would be both in English and Urdu and require minimum essential information with simple format available on Government provided Kamyab Jawan portal.
- The processing time will not exceed 30 days and will be stated clearly in the application form. Non-refundable form processing fee will be Rs. 100/- Inclusive of NADRA online CNIC verification fee.
