Prime minister’s annual salary proposed at Rs2.441m | The Express Tribune Federal budget documents revealed Rs30 million has been proposed for salaries and perks of advisers to the premier

Federal budget documents revealed Rs30 million has been proposed for salaries and perks of advisers to the premierIn the federal budget 2021-22, the prime minister’s annual gross salary has been proposed to be allocated at a whopping Rs2.441 million for the next fiscal year.According to the documents available with, while the PM’s salary has been proposed at Rs2.441 million, the amount for PM House expenses is suggested to be Rs210.80 million.The federal budget documents revealed that for the next financial year, Rs30 million has been proposed for salaries and perks of advisers to the premier, while Rs29 million will be set aside for special assistants.It is pertinent to note that the gross salary of the premier is currently Rs201,574.The budget for the President House has been proposed at Rs1.020 billion -- Rs405 million for salaries and other expenses of president’s public office employees and Rs615 million for salaries and other expenses of the president's personal office employees.Last year, the government had decided to slash perks and privileges of the president and prime minister.Unveiling the “people-friendly” federal budget for FY22, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin kicked off the National Assembly session by recalling the state of the economy that the ruling PTI had received when it came to power.He said that the current account deficit was at a historic high of $20 billion but the government through its prudent policies managed to drag the economy out of trouble.He said that the budget deficit was at a high of 6.6% and the foreign exchange reserves were at a critical level of $10 billion at the end of the PML-N’s tenure. However, the situation has now improved.He said that the responsibility to fix the economy fell to the PTI as the previous government had hampered the economy by taking loans and artificially fixing the dollar at Rs104 for five years.