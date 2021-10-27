Prime Minister was not aware of the agreement with TLP regarding French Ambassador: Faisal Vawda

As usual they have double standards. One for themselves and one for the awaam. Usa used drones to attack Pak civilians but our government and army was quiet about it, made 100s of excuses, now we know Usa did it with permission. Others can humiliate Pakistan and its fine but when it comes to poor people in Pakistan then suddenly the government is brave and will enforce their authority.



Why not enforce authority on the billions stolen and laundered everyday by the elite? This is economic terrorism. Government and agencies are nowhere to be seen.