Prime Minister was not aware of the agreement with TLP regarding French Ambassador: Faisal Vawda

So, according to Senator Faisal Vawda, Prime Minister didn't even know the agreement with TLP had conditions regarding French ambassador's expulsion. He says, it was all done by the Ministers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453428246603866113

Later on in the show, Shahzeb Khanzada also questions why the Federal Government didn't file a petition in the Supreme Court for dissolution of TLP, which was announced back in April.
 
Our baychaara masoom p.m got taken for a ride once again . He should roll some heads if there's any truth in this news but he prolly wont and gonna keep the same company out of habit, fear, greed or he simply was privy to the whole matter?

Ay Imaan vaalo apnay muahiday pooray kro.
 
As usual they have double standards. One for themselves and one for the awaam. Usa used drones to attack Pak civilians but our government and army was quiet about it, made 100s of excuses, now we know Usa did it with permission. Others can humiliate Pakistan and its fine but when it comes to poor people in Pakistan then suddenly the government is brave and will enforce their authority.

Why not enforce authority on the billions stolen and laundered everyday by the elite? This is economic terrorism. Government and agencies are nowhere to be seen.
 
whataboutery
 
