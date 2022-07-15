Prime Minister Speech without National Flag or Picture of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, new precedent ?

Crimson Blue
Beloved leader of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed the nation on July 14, 2022. However national flag of Pakistan and usual portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was missing in the released video.
Is this an attempt to project his own personality over the national identity or is he setting a new precedent for future speeches in Greater Punjab?
