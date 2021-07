Prime minister Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes for PM Imran

July 24, 2021DHAKA: Prime minister Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes as a gift to her Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan. A Bangladesh high commission official handed over a consignment of 1,000 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad on July 21 as a goodwill gesture, foreign media reported.Earlier, Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes to several Indian leaders, including president Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Biplab Kumar Deb of Tripura and Hemanta Biswa Sharma of Assam.She also sent mangoes to several regional leaders, including Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih and Prime Ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel and Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.