The Prime Minister Office on Friday directed all the federal secretaries and chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa to issue instructions to all of their sub-ordinate organizations/offices to reopen/revisit all public complaints, lodged through Pakistan Citizens' Portal (PCP)

initial findings of the review have revealed that besides the subject issue; the complaints already resolved are devoid of courtesy, gratitude, guidance and official way of communication.

Lacking logical response with supporting paper/evidence as to why a certain relief could not be granted (where required).

Lacking evidence/proof

Not sharing office contact details for convenience of the complainants while soliciting the requisite information.

Resolution of complaints in haste without proper processing just to show positive progress

Marking a complaint as resolved while it related to some other organization.