Prime Minister of Israel: The two-state solution is the right solution..and we want peace relations with all our neighbors

1663881862298.png


“The agreement with the Palestinians on the basis of two states for two peoples is the right thing for Israel’s security, Israel’s economy, and the future of our children,” Lapid said in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, adding that any agreement would be conditional on a “peaceful” Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.

He stressed that "the majority of Israelis support the two-state solution," adding that "the two-state solution with the Palestinians is the right thing for Israel." He added, "We have to choose the future over the past, and peace over war... The Palestinians in Israel are not enemies, but partners... Peace is neither concession nor weakness."


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573019400466321408
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573019400466321408
With all due respect, talk is easy and matters little, action is harder and matters everything.

Israel main objective, in terms of establishing relations in the region, is to develop official ties with KSA and the larger GCC market (Qatar, Oman, Kuwait).

Arabs (leadership) should do everything in their power to work towards a two-state solution and the end of animosity. The prospect of peace and cooperation is much more attractive than the alternative and could greatly improve the region.

Imagine how much the likes of KSA/GCC and other emerging regional economies, miss from having full trade with Israel and their influence in the US and West (business wise).

Israel's economy
  • Increase
    $520.700 billion (nominal, 2022 est.)[3]
is similar to that of UAE.

  • Increase
    $501.3 billion (nominal, 2022 est.)[1]

Not to mention the possible military cooperation.

Modern-day rivalry aside (in particular from the Palestinians which is understandable), Muslims and Jews are closer to each other in belief than any other people. Same goes for Arabs and Jews.
 
If this happens, a historical golden age will begin in the Middle East..
 
Most probably. An Arab-Israeli partnership would be unbeatable in the regional arena in terms of population, geographic size, political influence, military power, resources, potential etc. Just the political clout alone among relevant world powers. It is actually a quite scary thought. For the enemies, that is.

And I predict that it will eventually happen. It already is happening partially. History likes to repeat itself after all.

Another important point that cannot be underestimated. Over 50% of all Israeli Jews are Jews from Arab countries (Arab Jews). We should not be underestimating ancestry, culture, physical appearance in terms of connecting with other people. Aside from the already well-known religious kinship that Muslims and Jews have.

Actually the current status quo is a tragedy in every way you look at it.
 
All this is just a step away..Usrael acting fairly on the proposed logical two state solution..
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573019400466321408
lol ! there is no two state solution.. lies on international forum.. only one state, israel and palestinians living peacefully in it with right of return for the refugees
 
Israel can claim all it wants about it's desire for a two state solution, but it's actions since '67 and especially in the last three decades have made it impossible to have a two state solution. Only viable option now is one state with Palestinians given equal rights and for refugees to return without restriction.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573019400466321408
I too think the two-state solution is the best solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
 

