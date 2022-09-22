Prime Minister of Israel: The two-state solution is the right solution..and we want peace relations with all our neighbors

The SC said: View attachment 881821



“The agreement with the Palestinians on the basis of two states for two peoples is the right thing for Israel’s security, Israel’s economy, and the future of our children,” Lapid said in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, adding that any agreement would be conditional on a “peaceful” Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.



He stressed that "the majority of Israelis support the two-state solution," adding that "the two-state solution with the Palestinians is the right thing for Israel." He added, "We have to choose the future over the past, and peace over war... The Palestinians in Israel are not enemies, but partners... Peace is neither concession nor weakness."





With all due respect, talk is easy and matters little, action is harder and matters everything.Israel main objective, in terms of establishing relations in the region, is to develop official ties with KSA and the larger GCC market (Qatar, Oman, Kuwait).Arabs (leadership) should do everything in their power to work towards a two-state solution and the end of animosity. The prospect of peace and cooperation is much more attractive than the alternative and could greatly improve the region.Imagine how much the likes of KSA/GCC and other emerging regional economies, miss from having full trade with Israel and their influence in the US and West (business wise).Israel's economyis similar to that of UAE.Modern-day rivalry aside (in particular from the Palestinians which is understandable), Muslims and Jews are closer to each other in belief than any other people. Same goes for Arabs and Jews.