Prime Minister of Israel: The two-state solution is the right solution..and we want peace relations with all our neighbors

“The agreement with the Palestinians on the basis of two states for two peoples is the right thing for Israel’s security, Israel’s economy, and the future of our children,” Lapid said in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, adding that any agreement would be conditional on a “peaceful” Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.
He stressed that "the majority of Israelis support the two-state solution," adding that "the two-state solution with the Palestinians is the right thing for Israel." He added, "We have to choose the future over the past, and peace over war... The Palestinians in Israel are not enemies, but partners... Peace is neither concession nor weakness."