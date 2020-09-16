Prime Minister of Israel: Nuclear Iran means nuclear Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a US summit on Thursday that Iran's nuclear advances could push the rest of the Middle East to develop their own atomic weapons, and called for a united front to keep pressure on Tehran.Just imagine if Iran went nuclear. Bennett, who was speaking hands-on at the annual "United Against Nuclear Iran" conference in New York, said. "This is a major threat to world peace."His comments came a day after the United States and Iran agreed to resume indirect talks to revive the nuclear deal — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — signed in 2015, which put limits on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.Bennett, who opposes any deal with Iran, called for a united front."We have to keep our pressure on Iran," Bennett said. "And we must remain united in our efforts to do so."Bob Menendez, the Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and fellow Republican Lindsey Graham also spoke at the conference to promote their alternative proposal for a deal.The proposal, first put forward by Menendez and Graham in June, calls for a regional fuel bank that would give all Gulf states access to domestic nuclear energy without enriching uranium that could be used in a weapons program."We're suggesting - really to the world - that the Iranians have nuclear power... the Sunni Arab countries that want nuclear power, and that they all have nuclear power," Mr. Graham said."But let's create an international fuel bank - a reliable source of spent fuel for all the region - and make sure everyone has the spent fuel they need but no one gets rich."Menendez also said that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told senators during his visit to Washington last month that Iran's window to bring enrichment activities back into compliance with the original agreement was "on the verge of closing." ."If we can't get the information that the IAEA was looking for in several locations, it was reported publicly that the Iranians resisted giving them the information, then I'm not sure we can fully calibrate where their weapons are," he said. Mr. Menendez.