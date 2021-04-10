Prime Minister of Iraq says he would discuss US troops withdrawal with Biden
Local : 2021-07-19(Monday) 07:04:28
Found via nicer.app/news
see? praise from the post-Saddam government of Iraq..
Thanks, Iraqis!
|The Iraqi prime minister praised the role of the United States in Iraq, pointing out that the American authorities helped Baghdad not only from a military point of view but also in educational, cultural, economic, and other spheres
