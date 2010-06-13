Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview on Canadian television

Glad that he’s speaking out about this. Pakistan should encourage domestic Muslim organizations in western countries to study how the ADL (anti-defamation league) and the SPLC (South Poverty law center); both organizations in the US, have taken on hate groups to the point of bankrupting them through lawsuits, and deterred many further group from forming. A special division in the ISI could be formed to monitor these kinds of groups to track online threats to the diaspora, and alert law enforcement in those countries. If they pickup a potentially violent member of the diaspora, they could also try to prevent them from carrying out anything, and hurting the reputation of Pakistan, like that Times Square guy. (This is similar to what Israel does for Jewish people around the world). Considering the manpower in IT services, Pakistan could start a few small companies to carry this out.