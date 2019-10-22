Prime Minister Imran Khan visited National Command Authority today, a nuclear facility of the Strategic Command Forces

Published On07:06 pmPM expresses full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear capabilityISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited a National Command Authority nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command wherein he expressed “full confidence” in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.On his arrival, he was received by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Program.“The Prime Minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Program and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” a PM Office statement said.