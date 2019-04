“Our prayers go to the people of Iran as they deal with unprecedented flooding. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance required,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

ReferenceISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered “humanitarian assistance” to people of Iran, facing unprecedented flooding that has resulted in the death of 70 people.According to IRNA, the state-run news agency of Iran, 70 people have lost their lives in the recent floods that hit northern, western and southwestern Iran.Dozens of villages and towns have been evacuated in southern Iran as authorities issued warnings for a fresh round of flooding in the regions bordering Iraq, home to a number of rivers and dams.Continuous floods that started in March have so far claimed 70 lives, destroyed infrastructures and displaced thousands of people across Iran.On Saturday, Iraq officially closed the Chazabeh border crossing after Iranian authorities banned travelling and trade through the border amid flood warnings in the south Iranian province of Khuzestan.Customs authorities of Khuzestan had called on trade companies on Wednesday to use another border crossing further south as a replacement, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.