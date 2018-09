Defense Ministry denies Saudi Arabia purchased Iron Dome

The Defense Ministry denies an Arabic media report that Saudi Arabia purchased the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel."We deny the existence of a deal to sell Iron Dome to Saudi Arabia," the Defense Ministry says in an emailed statement.Al-Khaleej Online, an Arabic news site with offices in the UK and the Persian Gulf, reported earlier this morning that Saudi Arabia purchased the missile defense batteries from Israel to place along its border with Yemen, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.