Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pride: Exclusive Conversation with with Shaykh Hamza Yusuf

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
PM Imran Khan talking about pride is like a beghairat talking about ghairat.

Imran Khan’s first year in office: U-turns and oppression

In the first year of Khan’s tenure Pakistan regressed in many ways, especially in terms of the economy and human rights.
Imran Khan’s unending U-Turns

Imran Khan has little understanding of the complexities of Pakistan’s policy towards India and Afghanistan. His approach is mostly reactive rather than proactive .During the 2018 elections Mr Kh
How politicians reacted to PM Imran Khan’s U-turn statements | Pakistan - Geo.tv

PTI lawmakers defended the PM’s statement while the opposition heavily criticised it
No surprise why this attention seeker is still waiting for his phone call.

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
omarm

Jun 11, 2021
Fanboy of a bunch of haramkhor talking about "ghairat" with a quote from Khalid Bin Waleed in his footer...now I've seen everything. That's some strong stuff you be smokin boy :P
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Clutch said:
For those who love corruption and theft... It's an anti-Imran Khan thread .....

For those who value his moral and principled stance... It's not an anti-Imran Khan thread...
I.k is not only a corrupt thugg himself but a pathological liar as well. The scumbag invoked The Almighty on the floor of the house to not to spare any corrupt but still gave a vip exit to a CONVICT aside from employing ministers facing criminal investigations but never mind the burger kids who are still deluded by the queen's "generosity" to shape their child hood nostalgia

