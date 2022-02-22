What's new

Prime Minister Imran Khan invites PM Modi for a debate to resolve the differencs between two countries.

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,375
1
84,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???

IMG_20201122_134448.jpg
 
Aslan

Aslan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
4,536
3
4,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
Areesh said:
Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???

View attachment 817478
Click to expand...
Handsome has clearly fallen for his own delusion of being the second coming of Mandela. He literally thinks that when he talks the world listens.

Someone should literally slap him at the back of his head, and tell him stop being so desperate.

U rightly put it, only a chitrol can get them fascist nazis to listen.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,408
0
5,308
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Areesh said:
Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???

View attachment 817478
Click to expand...
He is behaving like a Gobbara (Balloon), some one blow little air in it and he thinks he has unlocked the mysteries of the creation, this is why we should not make human idols, then these incompetent humans starts to think so high of themselves. IK is delusional at best and ignorant at worst, we need to get rid of him before he destroy Pakistan between Afghanistan/Iran and India.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 19, 2022
99
0
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Everything is said in formality but count on indiaspostive to focus on irrelevant aspects.. his done this many times... taking this as gospel.. This is called diplomtic language perhaps india doesn't have diplomats today
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,806
-33
1,676
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???

View attachment 817478
Click to expand...


just a new act was passed by Imran khan to send someone to jail for 6 MOnths without a warrant. if it is not naziest way to work...... This is just one example.

1645523723048.png


No FIR
No Court
No Bail

just need a complaint, if Govt minster will complaint then need only few hours. The will be send to 6 months to jail.....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Khan invites Prince Charles to visit Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
302
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
  • Locked
Prime Minister to visit China next month
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
Pakistani PM Imran Khan visiting Russia this month
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
4K
Patriot forever
P
Taimoor Khan
At a time when Pakistan Iran relations are tanking, Saudi minister land in Pakistan.
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
197
Views
5K
mr.green
mr.green

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom