Prime Minister Imran Khan invites PM Modi for a debate to resolve the differencs between two countries.

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,884
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Handsome has clearly fallen for his own delusion of being the second coming of Mandela. He literally thinks that when he talks the world listens.Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???
View attachment 817478
He is behaving like a Gobbara (Balloon), some one blow little air in it and he thinks he has unlocked the mysteries of the creation, this is why we should not make human idols, then these incompetent humans starts to think so high of themselves. IK is delusional at best and ignorant at worst, we need to get rid of him before he destroy Pakistan between Afghanistan/Iran and India.Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???
View attachment 817478
PDF k zahid hamid kabi to khush ho jaya karoWho is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???
View attachment 817478
New Recruit
PDF k zahid hamid kabi to khush ho jaya karo
bc bhrarti pakistan naam hai, chutyeC yeah chal kaya raha hai Al-Bakistan me?
bc bhrarti pakistan naam hai, chutye
Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis???
View attachment 817478