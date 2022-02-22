Prime Minister Imran Khan invites PM Modi for a debate to resolve the differencs between two countries.

Areesh said:



View attachment 817478 Who is going to tell our Mr Handsome that this isn't the right way to talk to nazis??? Click to expand...

He is behaving like a Gobbara (Balloon), some one blow little air in it and he thinks he has unlocked the mysteries of the creation, this is why we should not make human idols, then these incompetent humans starts to think so high of themselves. IK is delusional at best and ignorant at worst, we need to get rid of him before he destroy Pakistan between Afghanistan/Iran and India.