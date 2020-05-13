What's new

Prime Minister Imran Khan interview with Al Jazeera TV

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt General Zaki calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Strategic Forces 1
Clutch Palestinians Thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for Strong Response on Israel Strategic & Foreign Affairs 15
GlobalVillageSpace Prime Minister Imran Khan: A genuine hero in letter and spirit Pakistani Siasat 4
ghazi52 Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Diamer Basha Dam Project to review construction Infrastructure & Development 7
S Highlights of diplomatic successes of prime minister Imran Khan Pakistani Siasat 2
zeroboy Prime Minister Imran Khan's message on Srebrenica Genocide Political Videos 1
Zarvan Prime Minister Imran Khan (NRTC) at Haripur to inaugurate production of Ventilators COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Clutch CPEC is a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan CPEC 25
Murgah Chief of Army Staff & DG ISI called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
Aspen Who do you think will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan? Pakistani Siasat 124

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top