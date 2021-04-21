What's new

Prime minister imran khan inaugurated improvement and up gradation work of Peshawar Dara Adam Khel road

Peshawar to Dara Adam Khel Kohat Indus Highway
Prime Minister Imran Khan visit Nowshera and Peshawar today (Wednesday) to inaugurate a housing scheme and lay foundation stones of different uplift projects. During the visit to Nowshera, the Prime Minister inaugurate Jalozai Housing Scheme for the low-income group. In Peshawar, the Prime Minister inaugurate improvement and up gradation work of Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road and lay foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shandur road project.
 
