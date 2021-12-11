Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a 100,000-tonne PVC III plant.





Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday a 100,000-tonne PVC III plant of Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), which will enable import substitution of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and boost exports, a press release said.



Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said the government supports the expansion of local businesses in order to ensure import substitution and achieve higher exports.



He urged the business community to focus on import substitution and diversification of the export base to support sustainable economic growth.



A subsidiary of Engro Corporation, EPCL is the only fully integrated chlorvinyl chemical complex and producer of PVC in Pakistan.



The plant expansion took place with up to $50 million financing support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and leveraged global expertise in project execution with a Japanese licenser and Chinese construction team.



EPCL can now produce 295,000 tonnes of PVC per annum. The press release said EPCL will now be contributing around $240m towards import substitution